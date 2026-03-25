An Evening of Bourbon & Brilliance at 1945 Steak & Seafood

DowntownNewsOcean City Restaurants
By Anne

Ocean City’s dining scene is getting a refined new chapter this season, and it begins with an unforgettable evening of bourbon, storytelling, and elevated cuisine.

1945 Steakhouse, formally known as Embers in Ocean City MdThe Taustin Family is proud to introduce 1945 Steak & Seafood, the reimagined evolution of the longtime local favorite Embers Restaurant. To celebrate this exciting relaunch, they’re hosting a one-night-only bourbon dinner pairing that promises to be as intimate as it is indulgent.

At the heart of the evening is Trey Zoeller, the visionary behind Jefferson’s Bourbon. Known for pushing the boundaries of traditional bourbon-making, Zoeller will personally guide guests through the story, craftsmanship, and innovation that define Jefferson’s—offering rare insight you won’t find anywhere else. The night will also feature an exclusive presentation of 1945’s own private barrel selection, making this event especially unique for bourbon enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Jeffersons Bourbon tasting event 1945 steakhouse in Ocean CityThe experience begins at 5:30 PM and unfolds as a thoughtfully curated multi-course dinner designed to complement the rich, complex notes of each pour.

Guests will be welcomed with a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres, including grilled tomato bread, delicate beef carpaccio, and savory duck confit—each bite setting the tone for what’s to come. The evening continues with a standout appetizer of seared scallops paired with caramelized leeks and candied bacon, followed by a refreshing intermezzo of strawberry orange gazpacho with basil.

The main course delivers bold flavor and elegance: wagyu brisket served with foraged mushrooms, bourbon tomato jam, and a rich sherry demi-glace. A bright spring greens salad with roasted cipollini onions and citrus vinaigrette balances the plate before the evening concludes on a sweet note—bourbon butter cake with vanilla bean ice cream and a decadent bourbon glaze.

This is more than just a dinner—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, from the glass to the plate, all set within the newly unveiled atmosphere of 1945 Steak & Seafood. With limited seating and an intimate format, it’s a rare opportunity to connect directly with one of bourbon’s most innovative minds while experiencing one of Ocean City’s most exciting new culinary destinations.

The view from 1945 Steakhouse, formally known as Embers in Ocean City Md

For those who appreciate fine bourbon, exceptional food, and a story behind every sip, this is an evening not to miss. Tickets can be found here.

Read more about The Embers relaunching as 1945 Steak & Seafood here.
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
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