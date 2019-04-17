Feel like royalty this summer at the Princess Bayside

The Princess Bayside, located right on the sandy bayfront beach on 48th Street, gives travelers even more of a reason to stay, dine and play in midtown Ocean City.

The fact that midtown OC is as lively and vibrant in the summer as downtown is hardly a secret; Ocean City’s upper streets have been highly developed and full of life for decades. But still, some families forget, when they travel down the Route 50 bridge and spend most of their time around the Inlet and the rides downtown, that there is more — much, much more — fun to be had above 27th Street where the Boardwalk ends.

With its own little bayside beach, pools on the rooftop and indoors, and live entertainment through the season, the Princess Bayside’s amenities are reason enough to stay midtown. This year, however, the tropical hotel is upping its family-friendliness another level by offering packages with tickets to Jolly Roger and Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

Ripley’s requires a trip down to the Boardwalk, but Jolly Roger is just on 29th Street, surrounded by mini golf courses, a go-kart track, surf shops, seafood houses, jet ski, parasail and pontoon boat rental outfits and more, from 29th Street up to the not-so-far reaches of north Ocean City.

Staying downtown and on the Boardwalk is fun, but it’s not for everyone. For families who crave all the fun but a little more peace and quiet on their summer vacation, a stay midtown at the calm, pastel-colored paradise that is the Princess Bayside, is definitely in order.

Weddings at the Princess Bayside are ultra-special and fit for a true princess. Brides get ready with their party in a spacious room on the second floor, then make their grand entrance from a set of stairs that lets out right on the beach. The Princess is one of the few hotels in town that has its own small, private beach, which can be totally cleared out for the wedding. That means no public spectators and no unsavory characters in the background of photos.

The sun sets on the bay and makes the Princess’ ceremony location especially picturesque. Then, when it comes time for the reception, guests can head to the Augusta ballroom, which can hold up to 125 people and still have plenty of room for dancing and elbows. The hotel’s wedding planner, Destiny Davis, is already in talks with one couple for a 2021 wedding.

Andrea Smith is the new Food and Beverage Director at the Princess Bayside. She handles all catered events, including weddings, as well as the menu at Finnegan’s, the Irish pub attached to the hotel. In fact, smaller weddings can take advantage of Finnegan’s intimate second floor.

Smith is new to the Princess and its onsite restaurant, but she’s already shaking things up at Finnegan’s.

“We’re doing more pub-type food with a little more of an ethnic flair,” she said. “Something different than what you can find anywhere else.”

The new menu includes ale-infused foods and all kinds of entrees to pair with beers like Guinness and craft IPAs. She’ll also be bringing some concessions up to the rooftop pool bar, which previously only served drinks.

The pool bar is the perfect place to celebrate after a wedding, or to just kick back with a cocktail and watch that gorgeous sunset while the kids play in the water.

“The pool bar is going to be phenomenal this year,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Kristy Marvel. “You can have rest and relaxation with food and cocktails.”

It’s just another one of the Princess Bayside’s idyllic summer spots, along with their sunny private beach and the cool, pub atmosphere of Finnegan’s, which is especially ideal for cooling off after a summer afternoon spent in the sun. Lounging on the roof with a fruity drink in hand, soaking up the sunshine down on the beach or even relaxing in the tub of a King Jacuzzi Room make up the moments that really make you feel like royalty at the Princess Bayside.

And they’re the moments that give you plenty of rest so you’re able to take on all the mini golf, jet skiing, parasailing go-karting your heart desires.