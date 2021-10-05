70 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
FamilyNewsI Love OCNorth Ocean CityThings to Do in Ocean CityOcean City Free Things To DoOutdoor RecreationPhotoblogsSights & Sounds of Ocean City

Fall at Northside Park

We love Northside Park, on 126th Street in Ocean City, but believe it or not, each time we post a picture of this North Ocean City park, there are always some who say “where is this park? I’ve been coming to Ocean City for 20 years and I’ve never been there”!

Northside Park is a fabulous place to walk, rest, or play, no matter what time of year it is. In the spring you’ll find the pretty pink blossoms on the trees, the summer it’s always full of children (and some adults) playing, plus Sundaes in the Park on Sunday evenings. The fall brings golden leaves, and a welcome cool breeze from the bay, and winter brings, of course, the Winterfest of Lights!

We were there just this week, and along with the golden turning leaves on the trees, we spotted some early signs that Ocean City is getting ready for Winterfest of Lights, which starts November 18th. Take a look at some pictures of our beautiful, and often missed, Northside Park, and next time you are in Ocean City, make sure you put aside some time for a visit.

Click here to see the Special Event Zone FAQs

Assateague Guide

Everything you want to know about the Ocean City boardwalk.
Shop, Eat, Drink, People Watch, Amusements, Bike & Scooter rentals, more...

View Our Guide to Assateague
Previous articleEndless Summer Cruisin’ rolls into Ocean City
Next articleThe 4 Best Happy Hour Specials in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,898FollowersFollow
8,820FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

Latest articles

Similar articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,820FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND