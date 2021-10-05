Fall at Northside Park

We love Northside Park, on 126th Street in Ocean City, but believe it or not, each time we post a picture of this North Ocean City park, there are always some who say “where is this park? I’ve been coming to Ocean City for 20 years and I’ve never been there”!

Northside Park is a fabulous place to walk, rest, or play, no matter what time of year it is. In the spring you’ll find the pretty pink blossoms on the trees, the summer it’s always full of children (and some adults) playing, plus Sundaes in the Park on Sunday evenings. The fall brings golden leaves, and a welcome cool breeze from the bay, and winter brings, of course, the Winterfest of Lights!

We were there just this week, and along with the golden turning leaves on the trees, we spotted some early signs that Ocean City is getting ready for Winterfest of Lights, which starts November 18th. Take a look at some pictures of our beautiful, and often missed, Northside Park, and next time you are in Ocean City, make sure you put aside some time for a visit.