Endless Summer Cruisin’ rolls into Ocean City

This previously-published article has been updated for the 2021 season –ed.

Custom and classic cars, hot rods and trick trucks will be out in Ocean City this October 7 – 10 for the 24th annual Endless Summer Cruisin’ event at the Inlet Parking Lot and 40th Street Convention Center.

Events kicks off Thursday with car shows, vendor showings and awards presentations and continue through Sunday, with more than 2,000 automobiles on the streets and on display.

The main events take place at the Inlet, where car shows run throughout the weekend.

What’s New in 2021

On Thursday and Friday night cruise down to the Inlet parking lot for a Drive-In Movie at 7pm. Thursday night will feature American Graffiti and Friday night Back to the Future will be playing. While the movie is free to watch please make sure to pay for parking on Friday night.

Celeb sightings:Special guest scheduled to appear at Endless Summer Cruisin is Jerry Mathers, best known for his role as Beaver Cleaver on ths classic show “Leave it to Beaver.” Jerry will be at the OC Convention Center on Friday Ocotber 8th 11am-4pm and at the Beachside Inlet on Saturday October 9th from 11am-4pm. Also joining the fun will be Joe Zolper from the hit show “Garage Squad.” Joe will be at the Inlet Friday October 8th 11am-4pm and at the OC Convention Center Saturday October 9th 11am-4pm.

Special Event Zone Ordinance: The Town of Ocean City will be classified as a Special Event Zone through the Endless Summer weekend. There will be double fines and strict enforcement for speeding, reckless or negligent driving, spinning wheels and alcohol-related driving offenses, and encouraging drivers to commit traffic violations will not be tolerated.

Wednesday and Thursday

Endless Summer Cruisin’ doesn’t officially begin until Thursday, but early arrivals can sign in at the Convention Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Seacrets will a Kickoff to Endless Summer Cruisin featuring a live DJ & door prizes from 7-10pm on Wednesday!

Cruisin’ will really kick-off with the first Boardwalk parade on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. Car shows at the Inlet and the Convention Center are all day, including a hot rod and custom car show and the American Graffiti show cars at the Convention Center. Don’t forget the Drive in Movie event at the Inlet Parking Lot at 7pm.

Friday and Saturday

The days begin at 8 a.m. with a Boardwalk parade, where cars will start at 27th Street and travel to the Inlet Parking Lot.

At the Inlet and the Convention Center, car shows will continue to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Around 30 vendors will be on site selling anything from nostalgia automotive-related items to jewelry.

Sunday’s Events

On Sunday the Grand Finale Awards will take place at the Beachside Inlet. Before Endless Summer Cruisin comes to an end there will be more than 500 trophies, plaques and awards presented plus over 3,000 giveaways.

The full schedule of events and times can be found here.