The 4 Best Happy Hour Specials in the Ocean City, Maryland Area 2021

The 2021 The Best of Ocean City® voting is closed and the winners have been announced. Everyone loves a good happy hour, discounted drinks are the way to go! Happy hour specials make Ocean City life exciting. Ocean City has many places that offer happy hour specials and are all excellent. Here are some places that the Ocean City community believes have the best happy hour specials!
M.R. Ducks Bar and Grille in downtown Ocean City, Maryland is located on 311 Talbot Street and the bay. Just a few blocks from the crowds of the beach and boardwalk, you will find the unique charm of M.R. Ducks Bar and Grille. The gazebo-style bar is built over the water to help keep you cool on those hot summer days. Their happy hour is from Monday through Friday 3 pm-6 pm. The M.R. Ducks Saloon continues to be a comfortable and relaxing spot over the bay to gather with friends and enjoy the ever-popular Chug-a-Duck, M.R. Ducks crab dip, or the signature wings. You might even hear a tall (fish) tale or two and catch an unforgettable sunset while listening to great entertainment.
Bad Monkey Bar & Grill is located at 58th Street and Coastal Highway in the heart of Ocean City MD and on Rt. 50 in West OC features breakfast, lunch, and dinner and the best happy hour at the beach! They have over 40 craft beers in cans, bottles, and draft. Hand-made cocktails upstairs at the burger bar or grab a signature cheesesteak and shoestring fries from their downstairs sub shop. Bad Monkey T-shirts make a great OC souvenir. Come try their famous Monkey Punch drink that consists of various cruzam rums and other flavorful juices! Happy hour at the Bad Monkey is unbeatable, 2 for 1 drinks from 3 pm – 6 pm!
Coconuts promises casual seaside fare, an Ocean City casual dining experience in their beachfront restaurant setting at the beachfront grill and beachfront bar. Indulge your appetite with a char-grilled beach burger, fresh grilled fish, a homemade salad, a fresh fish taco or a delicious wrap. Coconuts menu offers a variety of awesome appetizers, sumptuous salads, char-grilled sandwiches including burgers, chicken, fish and hot dogs, as well as specialty wraps and soft tacos. Quench your thirst with a frosty, frozen drink. Check out the best CRUSH BAR on the beach! Experience the best of the Bahamas! Try their award-winning signature rum punch drink… the Tipsy Turtle. Join them for happy hour, the fastest hour on the beach! Every day from 5 to 6 pm, offering 2 for 1 drink specials. A day or evening at Coconuts oceanfront restaurant is something your Ocean City, MD vacation should never be without!
And the Editor’s Choice Winner is…
Longboard Cafe
Each year, the staff of OceanCity.com and a group of locals go through each of the categories and give you an option we think deserves your consideration as The Best of Ocean City® for 2021. We think you should definitely give Longboard Cafe if you would like to try their cocktail pouches to go!