Boardwalk Talk: Ocean City as a Concert Destination Poll

Are you ready to rock in Ocean City? The Town of Ocean City has partnered with C3 Presents to plan a three-day music event from September 23-25, 2022. This exciting event will feature many live acts (TBA) from Dorchester Street to the Inlet. The music festival will coincide with the past weekend for the pop-up car rally also known as H2Oi. It also coincides with the Firefly music festival in Dover, DE. City leaders believe that with a top-notch public safety force and a big concert promoter, Ocean City will become a big music destination in September.

In this month’s edition of “Boardwalk Talk,” we’re asking for your opinion! What do you think of a large music festival in September?

