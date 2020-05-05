Good Morning Ocean City!

People repeatedly remark it is often early morning on the beach in Ocean City which is their favorite time of the day. A time when everything is new, and the day is full of potential. A time of peacefulness and contemplation. As the sun makes its first appearance, there is the possibility that anything can happen on this new day. Whether you are sitting on the balcony of your ocean front hotel or condo enjoying the peace and quiet before the kids wake up, or taking a solitary walk along the beach, coffee in hand, it is a wonder that never ceases to amaze. Today more than ever, we appreciate this feeling of optimism, so we have put together a collection of sunrise and early morning photos for you to enjoy, until it is safe for you to be here in person to fully appreciate the wonders of a sunrise over the ocean in Ocean City Md.