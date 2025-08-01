71.6 F
Art League of Ocean City offers free presentation “Artificial Intelligence in the Arts” on Aug. 10

Art LeagueArts & CultureNorth Ocean City
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — July 31, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to a discussion on “Artificial Intelligence in the Arts” on Sunday, Aug. 10, 1-3 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th St. bayside.  Diane Stulz, a long-time educator and specialist in technology and education, will lead the discussion. There is no charge to attend.

Art League of Ocean City Diane Stulz
Diane Stulz

Stulz is Coordinator of Instruction at Worcester Co. Public Schools and offers workshops on artificial intelligence. She will lead a discussion on intellectual property, the role of AI in the visual arts and writing, how to determine AI, and pros and cons. There will be the opportunity for questions and collaboration. 

“I will talk about what is artificial intelligence and how it impacts our everyday lives now, because it’s everywhere. We all use it,” Stulz said. “I want to make sure people walk away with something they can use.”  

Stultz will discuss the definition of personal intellectual property and what happens when an artist or writer puts things into AI or creates with AI.  Stultz will lead activities to show how AI can enhance those activities.

“I just read a study that if we turn too much over to AI, we lose our ability to be creative,” Stulz continued. “You can’t always trust AI. It’s first job is to make you happy. If you tell it what you’re looking for and it can’t find a source for that, it will just make it up … Rather than telling AI to just edit this piece of work, we need to tell it to highlight any recommended edits and to tell me why.

“As teachers, we have to be cognizant of teaching our students how to use AI so we don’t lose that ability for our students to write or to create or to reason. That’s where AI is really scary for me,” she concluded.

Everyone is welcome to this free discussion, and the Art League will offer light refreshments.  Reservations are not required but suggested at OCart.org/classes.

More information is available by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433 or at OCart.org/classes.

