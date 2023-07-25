ART LEAGUE OF OCEAN CITY OFFERS FREE ONLINE BUSINESS SEMINARS FOR ARTISTS

OCEAN CITY, MD — July 25, 2023 —The Art League of Ocean City is offering a series of free pre-recorded online “Business of Art” classes with the support of a grant from the Worcester County Arts Council.

Designed for artists who want to learn more about the business side of art, these pre-recorded classes cover a variety of topics, including marketing and promotion, pricing strategies, legal issues, and financial management. Each class is taught by a professional artist or business expert who has experience in the art world and can offer valuable insights and advice.

The three classes were pre-recorded by the instructors, so viewers can access them with an internet connection from anywhere at any time. They are open to artists of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to professionals, and are free to view.

David Baxter leads an “Intro to Etsy” course, geared toward anyone considering opening an online store to market and sell their work and who doesn’t know where to start.

Abbi Custis teaches “Branding and Marketing for Artists.” Lack of marketing is a common reason why talented artists don’t generate income, and Custis reviews what’s needed in promotional toolkits.

Liz Kauffman discusses “Best Practices for Creative Professionals,” covering how to connect with an audience and where to find opportunities for making money from art.

The free pre-recorded online classes are available to access at OCart.org. Additional information is available by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.