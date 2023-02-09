CORRIGAN SPORTS ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCES THE OCEAN CITY (MD) RUNNING FESTIVAL

January 26, 2023, Elkridge, MD – Corrigan Sports Enterprises announced the creation of the Ocean City Running Festival today. The event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 8k and 5k race distances. The inaugural event is slated for October 28th, 2023 – this event will fall between Corrigan Sports established Baltimore Running Festival and Bay Bridge Run.

Lee Corrigan, President of Corrigan Sports – “We’re constantly looking to grow our footprint throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and Ocean City has always been a location of interest to us. I’d like to thank Tom Perlozzo with Ocean City Tourism for his commitment to make this event happen, along with our team who’s been working behind the scenes for months to roll out this new property!”

CSE hopes to surpass the 3,500-runner mark in year 1 with some authentic Ocean City premium items, along with Ocean City themed race medals for all finishers. The full Marathon, 8K, and 5K will start and finish in the inlet parking lot just south of the Ferris Wheel. Full marathoners will have the opportunity to run through Assateague Island National Seashore before returning to Ocean City proper. Half marathoners will be shuttled to start at Assateague Island and finish coming down the award-winning boardwalk, currently ranked one of America’s top ten boardwalks, where they will finish in the inlet parking lot overlooking breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Corrigan Sports Enterprises to bring the Ocean City Running Festival to life this year and invite runners to our beautiful coastal city to experience everything our destination has to offer,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “In addition to the running festival, we invite attendees to explore our beautiful beaches, entertainment options, incredible cuisine and so much more.”

Running enthusiasts can follow along with all the event releases via social media: @OCRunFest

For more information about the event, visit: www.OCMDrunfest.com. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com.