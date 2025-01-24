17.6 F
Ocean City
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF COLD OCEAN CITY PICTURES

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 4 of 2025

sunrise at inlet
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between January 18th to January 24th. The week opened with the melting snows of the past weeks, but low and behold, once all this snow was almost melted, we received another inch of snow on the evening of Tuesday, January 21st

 

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this fourth week of 2025 with snow again on the boardwalk, beach, and inlet in Ocean City.  Of special interest were the slates of frozen beach sand seen along the shoreline of Ocean City.

Boardwalk

snowy boardwalk
boardwalk bench
Beach

beach picture
beach whale
frozen beach sand
Inlet

ocean city inlet
Demolition of Phillips Beach Plaza

Demolition of the Bo-Con Apartments started this week with the Phillips Beach Plaza hotel and restaurant building expected to begin in near future.  These buildings are located along the boardwalk between 13th and 14th Streets. 

Phillips Beach Plaza for demolition
OCPD substation building continues

OCPD building under construction
Located at the southwest corner of S. Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street, this mixed-use building to contain a police substation, other law enforcement services, and upper flooring housing is expected to be completed for this summer season.  This project is a partnership between the OCDC and Town of Ocean City

OCPD building rendering
Other downtown Ocean City pictures

 

Sunrise in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

sunrise at inlet
Sunsets  in Ocean City

A staple of Ocean City are its great sunrise pictures.  Here’s two pictures taken this week.

sunset on bay
sunset
The story of the week in Ocean City was not only the snow, but the extreme cold.  The coming temperatures look to rise a little.  Getting back into the 40-degree range will be a big improvement over the past week.

Coming up

Although winter is generally slower than the rest of the year for events in Ocean City, there’s always something come up soon.  The 26th annual “Life Patrol” Ocean City Blood Drive is set for January 27th through January 29th at the Ocean City Convention Center.  This event culminates National Blood Donor Month.   For more information and appointments visit Blood Bank of Delmarva.  Once event you want to keep on your schedule is the Shorecraft Beer Fest’s LOVE ON TAP craft beer festival happening on Saturday, February 22nd at Seacrets.  This fun event will include many Eastern Shore breweries at Ocean City’s largest private entertainment facility – Seacrets.  With great craft beer selections and live music.  For ticketing and additional information, go to Shorecraftbeerfest.com.  

Enjoy your weekend.

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
