A September Day on the Ocean City Boardwalk

Although a rainy weekend is forecast for this weekend, just yesterday, the sun was shining, a warm breeze was blowing, and the Boardwalk was busy with visitors enjoying the slightly slower pace of Ocean City in its second season. The kites are out at the Kite Loft for their Sunfest Kite Fest (yes, we know its not Sunfest Weekend, that happens on October 19-22 this year), there are more seagulls than people enjoying the beach, and stores selling t-shirts and taffy are open for business. Bike riders get to enjoy riding the Boardwalk all day long, and restaurants are busily serving those who are lucky enough to be here. We have put together some pictures to entice you to visit at this time of year, bearing in mind there’s not always a tropical storm hovering off the coast!