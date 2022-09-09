A Playground Tour of Ocean City, Maryland

Labor Day has come and gone, and beach weather will soon be fading like summer tans. But that can only mean one thing- Fall weather will be upon us. Ocean City in Fall is the perfect time to check out the local playgrounds with the family! Here are some of the OC’s top playgrounds to check out this season.

Northside Park

Location: 200 125th Street and the bay

With its double slides, rock climbing wall, and sliding monkey bars, there is something for everyone in the family. A small covered pavilion with picnic tables is the perfect place for adults to sit and watch their kiddies climb from one end of the sprawling playground to the other.

The Northside Park playground also has a separate play area for the younger ones, with lower slides and climbing equipment for more primary children. Northside Park is the largest outdoor playground in the Ocean City area- and the view can’t be beat!

Ropewalk

Location: 8203 Coastal Highway

This nautical themed playground, which has tables close by for adult supervision, should not be missed. A spiral slide sits to one side of the playground, while a smaller double slide for younger climbers sits on the other side. Decorated in pirate themed decor, this two story playground even has a shark with a length exceeding ten feet perched on top! While your little pirates are busy warding off intruders, adults can enjoy some corn hole and the ring toss game just outside of the play area- also just a few feet from the bar. Everyone wins here!

Fish Tales

Location: 2107 Herring Way

It’s where Robin Caruso meets Pirates of the Caribbean! If you have younger kids, try to get a table next to the playground because that’s exactly where your kids will want to be. Equipped with a rope bridge and two slides, your kids will feel like they are stranded on an island- and will never want to leave! Don’t miss out on the face painting for the little ones and the air conditioned arcade for your older kids.

Bayside Park and Skate Park

Location: Bay side between 3rd and 4th Street

This massively wide play area equipped with monkey bars, a chain climbing ladder, climbing bridges, and slides is a little one’s dream come true. This sprawling playground has a large spinning tic-tac-toe board, a helix for climbing through, and overlooks that tower over the large grassy play area. Nestled at the corner of the baseball field and basketball courts, this playground has it all!

Right next door to Bayside Park, you can’t miss Ocean Bowl Skate Park! A large skateboarding bowl, nicknamed ‘the pool,’ takes up a majority of the area bordered by half ramps and vert ramps. If watching is more your style, climb the stairs to overlook the athletes grind and ollie their way through the maze of the park. For hours and prices, visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/recreation-parks/skate-park/.

Little Salisbury Neighborhood Park

Location: 400 94th Street and the bay

This large and bright playground sits between The Art League of Ocean City and one of the infamous sky blue Ocean City water towers. Sprawling climbing bridges, wide double slides, and an exhilarating tube slide come together along with circular monkey bars to top off the play area. This playground is also equipped with two single swings!

*94th Street Dog Park

Location: 400 94th Street and the bay

Don’t leave out your furry family members! They love the outdoors just as much as you do. The 94th Street Dog Park sits behind Little Salisbury Neighborhood Park and The Ocean City Art League. A membership is needed to access the dog park which is partly shaded for dogs and owners to rest and relax. In addition to shady spots for your furry companions, the park is equipped with a concrete doggie pool where your pets can cool down after running the vast area or even over the obstacle bridge in the far back of the park. Daily passes begin at $10 up to annual memberships of $50 for locals or $100 for visitors. For more information on applications and pet vaccination certificates please visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/recreation-parks/dog-playground/.