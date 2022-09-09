Enjoy this beach day, but take care

Following the warm and sunny Labor Day Weekend, we’ve had a week of slightly damp and windy weather, but today the sun came out and we had blue skies smiling at us once again. However, due to Hurricane Earl out in the open Atlantic, ocean swells are evident all along the East Coast today and will still be around this weekend, with an increased the threat of rip currents. So take care if you are on the beach and always swim near a life guard. Here are some photos taken today around 118th Street, showing blue skies, people out enjoying the beautiful Ocean City beach, and the powerful waves.