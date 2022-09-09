72.5 F
Ocean City
Enjoy this beach day, but take care

By Anne Neely

Following the warm and sunny Labor Day Weekend, we’ve had a week of slightly damp and windy weather, but today the sun came out and we had blue skies smiling at us once again. However, due to Hurricane Earl out in the open Atlantic, ocean swells are evident all along the East Coast today and will still be around this weekend, with an increased the threat of rip currents.  So take care if you are on the beach and always swim near a life guard. Here are some photos taken today around 118th Street, showing blue skies, people out enjoying the beautiful Ocean City beach, and the powerful waves.

Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

