What are you looking for?
29.1 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

62 really is the new 16, just with better judgment, a credit card, and lifetime perks. 

AssateagueAnimals on AssateagueFamily
By Ann

Turning 62 has its perks — and I’m not talking about early bird specials or asking someone to read a menu for you.

1964 - 62 is the new 16
Seems like a long time ago, but I don’t feel old at 62 – just ready to explore!

I’m talking about the Golden Eagle Pass.
Or, as it’s officially called now, the America the Beautiful Senior Lifetime Pass — which somehow sounds less majestic but works just as well.

For $80 — the same price as an annual national park pass — you get unlimited access to every U.S. National Park for the rest of your life. No expiration date. No renewals. No kidding.  You just can’t lose it.  If you do, you will have to buy another.  You are money ahead as long as you don’t lose the pass often!

If that’s not a rite of passage, I don’t know what is.

The First Chance I Got

I turned 62 at the beginning of the month, but I was out of the country – no way to get my Golden Eagle pass.  (To be fair, I couldn’t get my drivers license on my 16th birthday either, because I was born on the 1st of January.  Believe me, I did get it on January 2nd!)  I returned to Baltimore from our trip and had to take care of some things before heading back to Berlin for one night.  Then, I headed straight to Baltimore to celebrate my son’s 30th birthday — which feels impossible, but here we are.

From there, I got snowed in at my daughter’s house with my three grandchildren thanks to what was supposed to be Snowmageddon.
Spoiler alert: it didn’t really materialize into much in our area — but it did give me bonus family time, which I’ll take any day.

When I finally made it home today, I ran out to the bank… and then realized:

Why wait?  

I was officially 62. I had my driver’s license. I had a credit card.
It was time.

assateague island national seashore

Off to Assateague I Went

I drove straight to Assateague National Seashore, fully expecting this to be some complicated process involving forms, offices, and patience.

Instead?

I discovered I could buy the pass right at the entrance kiosk.

kiosk where I got my pass assateague

Here’s all it took:

  • ✔️ My driver’s license (proof of age)

  • ✔️ $80, paid by credit card

  • ✔️ About two minutes

That was it.
Just like that, I owned a lifetime pass to:

  • All National Parks

  • National Seashores

  • National Monuments

  • National Wildlife Refuges

  • National Forests and other federal recreation sites

 

The pass covers:

  • The pass holder + everyone in the vehicle (at parks that charge per car)

  • Or the pass holder + up to 3 adults (at per-person parks; kids under 16 are always free)

Some parks even offer discounts on camping and amenities with the Senior Pass.

Same price as an annual pass.
But this one lasts forever.

Tell me again how 62 isn’t the new 16.

america the beautiful senior pass

Pony Hunting (And What I Found Instead)

With my brand-new pass in hand, I did what any sensible person would do:
I went looking for ponies.

assategue-pony-leaving-the-beach-at-the-end-of-the-day-
Sadly, I didn’t see a pony on this trip, but it won’t be long before I go back – using my new pass – to look again!

Sadly, not a pony to be seen anywhere that day.

But nature had other plans.

Instead, I spotted wild turkeys and sika elk — both very much living their best lives – together –  and completely unfazed by my excitement.  Honestly, I didn’t even see the elk initially.  I pulled out my camera to take pictures of the turkeys and saw the elk quietly feeding in their midst.

wild turkeys with sika elk and snow on Assateague
Look closely and you will see the sika in the background.

Meet the Wild Turkeys – Alongside the Road on Assateague

glossy healthy wild turkeys on assateague
These turkeys didn’t seem to mind the cold, the snow, the sika, or the lack of people in the park.

Wild turkeys are native to North America and are way more impressive in person than they get credit for.

A few fun facts:

  • They can run up to 25 mph

  • They can fly short distances at speeds up to 55 mph (surprise!)

  • They live in flocks and are incredibly social

  • They have excellent eyesight and hearing — far better than humans

Seeing them roaming freely in the park is a reminder that Assateague is a wild place worthy of our respect and our protection.

And the Sika Elk — Assateague’s Surprise Residents

sika elk on assateague
These mammals are much smaller than the white-tailed deer which are also residents of Assateague.

The sika elk are especially fascinating.
They aren’t native to Assateague — they were introduced in the early 1900s — but they’ve thrived here ever since.

What makes them special:

  • Smaller than American elk, but very distinctive

  • Known for their high-pitched whistle, especially during mating season

  • Prefer marshy environments, which makes Assateague perfect for them

  • Mostly active at dawn and dusk

Spotting them in the midst of the turkeys feels like discovering a secret, especially because I wasn’t expecting them.

Why This Pass Feels Like Freedom

There’s something quietly powerful about knowing that every national park in the country is now open to me — whenever I want.

No ticking clock.
No “we should go before the pass expires.”
No rush.

Just:

  • Road trips

  • Detours

  • Spontaneous park days

  • Walks on Assateague at sunset.

  • Sunrise swims before the crowds get too thick.

  • And maybe a few more photographic missions to see ponies – and some of the other wildlife on Assateague.   Now I hope to see a snowy owl, periodic visitors to our barrier beach here just south of Ocean City, Maryland. 

view of bay from Assateague
It was a cold, clear day on Assateague and was the first of what will hopefully be hundreds or thousands of trips into National Parks with my new America the Beautiful Senior Lifetime Pass.

Turning 62 isn’t about slowing down.

It’s about realizing you’ve earned the good stuff — and then driving straight to Assateague’s National Seashore to claim it.

Because if 62 comes with a lifetime pass to America’s most beautiful places?

Yeah.

62 is definitely the new 16 and If I drop the word “Senior,” you can too!

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Celebrating 30 Years of Conservation of Maryland’s Coastal Bays

Follow Oceancity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,400SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,400SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND