62 really is the new 16, just with better judgment, a credit card, and lifetime perks. 

Turning 62 has its perks — and I’m not talking about early bird specials or asking someone to read a menu for you.

I’m talking about the Golden Eagle Pass.

Or, as it’s officially called now, the America the Beautiful Senior Lifetime Pass — which somehow sounds less majestic but works just as well.

For $80 — the same price as an annual national park pass — you get unlimited access to every U.S. National Park for the rest of your life. No expiration date. No renewals. No kidding. You just can’t lose it. If you do, you will have to buy another. You are money ahead as long as you don’t lose the pass often!

If that’s not a rite of passage, I don’t know what is.

The First Chance I Got

I turned 62 at the beginning of the month, but I was out of the country – no way to get my Golden Eagle pass. (To be fair, I couldn’t get my drivers license on my 16th birthday either, because I was born on the 1st of January. Believe me, I did get it on January 2nd!) I returned to Baltimore from our trip and had to take care of some things before heading back to Berlin for one night. Then, I headed straight to Baltimore to celebrate my son’s 30th birthday — which feels impossible, but here we are.

From there, I got snowed in at my daughter’s house with my three grandchildren thanks to what was supposed to be Snowmageddon.

Spoiler alert: it didn’t really materialize into much in our area — but it did give me bonus family time, which I’ll take any day.

When I finally made it home today, I ran out to the bank… and then realized:

Why wait?

I was officially 62. I had my driver’s license. I had a credit card.

It was time.

Off to Assateague I Went

I drove straight to Assateague National Seashore, fully expecting this to be some complicated process involving forms, offices, and patience.

Instead?

I discovered I could buy the pass right at the entrance kiosk.

Here’s all it took:

✔️ My driver’s license (proof of age)

✔️ $80 , paid by credit card

✔️ About two minutes

That was it.

Just like that, I owned a lifetime pass to:

All National Parks

National Seashores

National Monuments

National Wildlife Refuges

National Forests and other federal recreation sites

The pass covers:

The pass holder + everyone in the vehicle (at parks that charge per car)

Or the pass holder + up to 3 adults (at per-person parks; kids under 16 are always free)

Some parks even offer discounts on camping and amenities with the Senior Pass.

Same price as an annual pass.

But this one lasts forever.

Tell me again how 62 isn’t the new 16.

Pony Hunting (And What I Found Instead)

With my brand-new pass in hand, I did what any sensible person would do:

I went looking for ponies.

Sadly, not a pony to be seen anywhere that day.

But nature had other plans.

Instead, I spotted wild turkeys and sika elk — both very much living their best lives – together – and completely unfazed by my excitement. Honestly, I didn’t even see the elk initially. I pulled out my camera to take pictures of the turkeys and saw the elk quietly feeding in their midst.

Meet the Wild Turkeys – Alongside the Road on Assateague

Wild turkeys are native to North America and are way more impressive in person than they get credit for.

A few fun facts:

They can run up to 25 mph

They can fly short distances at speeds up to 55 mph (surprise!)

They live in flocks and are incredibly social

They have excellent eyesight and hearing — far better than humans

Seeing them roaming freely in the park is a reminder that Assateague is a wild place worthy of our respect and our protection.

And the Sika Elk — Assateague’s Surprise Residents

The sika elk are especially fascinating.

They aren’t native to Assateague — they were introduced in the early 1900s — but they’ve thrived here ever since.

What makes them special:

Smaller than American elk, but very distinctive

Known for their high-pitched whistle , especially during mating season

Prefer marshy environments, which makes Assateague perfect for them

Mostly active at dawn and dusk

Spotting them in the midst of the turkeys feels like discovering a secret, especially because I wasn’t expecting them.

Why This Pass Feels Like Freedom

There’s something quietly powerful about knowing that every national park in the country is now open to me — whenever I want.

No ticking clock.

No “we should go before the pass expires.”

No rush.

Just:

Road trips

Detours

Spontaneous park days

Walks on Assateague at sunset.

Sunrise swims before the crowds get too thick.

And maybe a few more photographic missions to see ponies – and some of the other wildlife on Assateague. Now I hope to see a snowy owl, periodic visitors to our barrier beach here just south of Ocean City, Maryland.

Turning 62 isn’t about slowing down.

It’s about realizing you’ve earned the good stuff — and then driving straight to Assateague’s National Seashore to claim it.

Because if 62 comes with a lifetime pass to America’s most beautiful places?

Yeah.

62 is definitely the new 16 and If I drop the word “Senior,” you can too!