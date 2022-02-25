5 Reasons to Attend the 6th Annual Ocean City Film Festival

In-Person Screenings with an Online bonus

The Ocean City Film Festival is back to in-person screenings for 2022. You can screen almost 100 films in local venues around Ocean City and in local theaters. As a bonus, all access pass holders can stream the films online through Wednesday, March 9th. So, if you don’t get a chance to get to all the films in person, you can watch from the comfort of your home or your Ocean City hotel room!

There are Over 100 Films in 10 Categories

We have over 100 films in ten different categories at this year’s Ocean City Film Festival. The categories include:

Feature Films

Environmental

Short Films that Make You Feel Good

Dramatic Shorts

Funny Shorts

Short Documentaries

Horror

Animation

Youth Short Films, and

Local Showcase

Awesome Parties & Events

There are daily parties and events planned for the Ocean City Film Festival. Highlights include the opening party at the Performing Arts Center, the “Rolling into Happy Hour” party at Ocean Downs Casino, and the annual awards ceremony at Seacrets. There are six more parties and events open to all with no entry or cover fees. More details at https://ocmdfilmfestival.com

You can Join the Filmmaker Q&As

You can learn about the production process and more straight from the source when you attend select in-person screenings.

You Can Get Discounted Hotel Stays

Plan your vacation getaway in Ocean City for March 3rd – 6th to enjoy the Ocean City Film Festival and you will get a hotel discount too!

The Residence Inn by Marriott is offering an $89 rate on Thursday and a $119 rate for Friday and Saturday. Their packages include a hot breakfast buffet. Call 877-688-8057 and ask for the OC Film Festival package.

The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites on Baltimore Avenue has a Run of House, side view room available for $99 per night plus tax. You can add Sunday night for only $79. Just call 410-289-7263 and mention the Art League Film Festival to get the discount.

The Princess Royale is offering an ocean view or pool view suite for $159/night or $199/night for their newly renovated oceanfront deluxe suites. Call 1-800-476-9253 and use the group name, “Film Festival 2022” and or block code, “22FILM” to get your package rate.

BUY YOUR ALL ACCESS PASS NOW!

Your pass includes:

All in-person screenings of feature films and short film blocks.

All in-person events including:

Thursday- Red-carpet Opening Reception**

Friday- Brent Lewis’ Hollywood on Delmarva Panel

Friday- First Friday at the OC Center for the Arts

Saturday- Happy Hour at Ocean Downs Casino**

Sunday- Coffee & Conversation w/BL Strang-Moya

Sunday- Closing Party & Awards Ceremony at Seacrets**

Digital access to the film catalog, available to watch virtually through Wednesday March 9, 2022.