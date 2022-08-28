Top 10 Things to do After Labor Day

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of of Summer, but Ocean City says they’re just getting started.

27th Annual Wine on the Beach

9/9/22- 9/10/22

September is the perfect time to un-”wine”d and relax at the beach. Enjoy various samples of wines in your very own souvenir glass while enjoying live music.

When: September 9-10, 2022 11am – 7pm

Where: Inlet Park “Where the Boardwalk Begins”

Admission: $35.00 at the gate if not sold out. (includes souvenir glass)

Purchase tickets in advance http://winefest.com/tickets-beach.html

More info follow our Facebook page and website

9/15/22 OC Bikefest

From motorcycles to music, OC Bikefest is a week you don’t want to miss. Live music from KIX, Jackyl, Disturbed, Travis Tritt, Zac Brown Band and more.

When: September 14-18, 2022

Where: Various Venues around OC including the Inlet, OC Convention Center, and Authur Purdue Stadium

Tickets: Prices vary from general admission to 3 day VIP admission

To purchase tickets in advance visit https://ocbikefest.frontgatetickets.com/

9/22/22 Lonestar Concert

With top country songs like Amazed, I’m Already There, and Not a Day Goes By, American country music group Lonestar takes Ocean City by storm.

When: September 14-18, 2022, 7:30pm

Where: Ocean City Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Prices vary from $45 up to $125

To purchase tickets in advance visit https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com/upcoming-events/lonestar

9/29/22-10/2/22 Kite Loft’s Sunfest Kite Festival

Visitors and locals alike enjoy a spectacular view of these incredible flying kites. Hoping for winds between 6-18 mph, watch as the sky is transformed into a site of aliens, tv characters, flying sea creatures and much more!

When: September 29-October 2, 2022

Where: Between 4th and 6th streets

Tickets: Free

10/6/22-10/9/22 Endless Summer Cruisin’ Cars

In conjunction with the 41st Hot Rod Custom Car Show, Endless Summer Cruisin Cars is a show topper. Enjoy the boardwalk parade, neon light show, and drive in movie, in addition to a guest star appearance by Morgan Fairchild.

When: October 6-9, 2022

Where: Inlet Parking Lot, Roland E. Powell Convention Center

Tickets: Thurs./ Sun. $10, Fri./Sat. $15 Children under 14 are free with an adult

For more information visit https://specialeventpro.com/endless-summer-cruisin

10/7/22-10/9/22 41st Hot Rod Custom Car Show

This annual event highlights the cool classics, the muscle cars, and the suped up hot rods that everyone knows and loves. Appearance by Ian Roussel of Full Custom Garage October 7th from 11-4pm.

When: October 7-9, 2022

Where: Roland E. Powell Convention Center 9-5pm.

Tickets: Thurs. $10, Fri./Sat. $15

To purchase tickets in advance visit https://specialeventpro.com/hot-rod-show

10/19 Chicago the Musical

After a 25 year vacation, Chicago brings all their jazz back to the beach. Don’t miss your opportunity to sing along and witness the glitz and glamor that Chicago has.

When: October 19, 2022

Where: Ocean City Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Prices vary from $65-$85

To purchase tickets in advance visit https://www.ococean.com/events/chicago-the-musical

10/20/22- 10/23/22 Sunfest

Sunfest, an annual Ocean City tradition, showcases arts, crafts, all day music, and delicious local foods! This four day festival, now at the end of October, used to be the unofficial last celebration of summer. But with Ocean City continuing to host events through the Fall, Sunfest will continue the celebration into the last days of October. Sunfest is celebrating 47 years of fun!

When: Thurs-Sat 10-7pm, Sun. 10-6pm.

Where: Ocean City Inlet

Tickets: Free

For more information visit https://www.ococean.com/events/sunfest22

10/20-23 OCtober Fest Halloween Beach Maze

Fun for everyone in the family! When the beach, Fall, and Halloween merge, it’s bound to be a good time. Running two weekends in October, the beach Fall maze has zombies, skeletons, and witches but most of all fun.

When: October 20-23, 2022, Sat.10-5pm, Sun.10-3pm

Where: N Division Street and Boardwalk

Tickets: FREE

To purchase tickets in advance visit https://specialeventpro.com/oc-toberfest

10/29/22 Shore Craft Beer Festival

Come out to try over 30 different craft beers by local breweries at Sunset Park. Vendors, live music, and food trucks will be in attendance to compliment the event.

When: October 29, 2022

Where: Sunset Park 12:30- 4:30pm

Tickets: Prices vary from $15 up to $65

To purchase tickets in advance visit https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/octoberfest-2022

Looking Ahead:

11/30/22 Hairspray the Musical

11/12/22 Storm Warriors 5k