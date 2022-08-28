Top 10 Things to do After Labor Day

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of of Summer, but Ocean City says they’re just getting started.
27th Annual Wine on the Beach
9/9/22- 9/10/22
September is the perfect time to un-”wine”d and relax at the beach. Enjoy various samples of wines in your very own souvenir glass while enjoying live music.
When: September 9-10, 2022 11am – 7pm
Where: Inlet Park “Where the Boardwalk Begins”
Admission: $35.00 at the gate if not sold out. (includes souvenir glass)
Purchase tickets in advance http://winefest.com/tickets-beach.html
More info follow our Facebook page and website
9/15/22 OC Bikefest
From motorcycles to music, OC Bikefest is a week you don’t want to miss. Live music from KIX, Jackyl, Disturbed, Travis Tritt, Zac Brown Band and more.
When: September 14-18, 2022
Where: Various Venues around OC including the Inlet, OC Convention Center, and Authur Purdue Stadium
Tickets: Prices vary from general admission to 3 day VIP admission
To purchase tickets in advance visit https://ocbikefest.frontgatetickets.com/
9/22/22 Lonestar Concert
With top country songs like Amazed, I’m Already There, and Not a Day Goes By, American country music group Lonestar takes Ocean City by storm.
When: September 14-18, 2022, 7:30pm
Where: Ocean City Performing Arts Center
Tickets: Prices vary from $45 up to $125
To purchase tickets in advance visit https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com/upcoming-events/lonestar
9/29/22-10/2/22 Kite Loft’s Sunfest Kite Festival
Visitors and locals alike enjoy a spectacular view of these incredible flying kites. Hoping for winds between 6-18 mph, watch as the sky is transformed into a site of aliens, tv characters, flying sea creatures and much more!
When: September 29-October 2, 2022
Where: Between 4th and 6th streets
Tickets: Free
10/6/22-10/9/22 Endless Summer Cruisin’ Cars
In conjunction with the 41st Hot Rod Custom Car Show, Endless Summer Cruisin Cars is a show topper. Enjoy the boardwalk parade, neon light show, and drive in movie, in addition to a guest star appearance by Morgan Fairchild.
When: October 6-9, 2022
Where: Inlet Parking Lot, Roland E. Powell Convention Center
Tickets: Thurs./ Sun. $10, Fri./Sat. $15 Children under 14 are free with an adult
For more information visit https://specialeventpro.com/endless-summer-cruisin
10/7/22-10/9/22 41st Hot Rod Custom Car Show
This annual event highlights the cool classics, the muscle cars, and the suped up hot rods that everyone knows and loves. Appearance by Ian Roussel of Full Custom Garage October 7th from 11-4pm.
When: October 7-9, 2022
Where: Roland E. Powell Convention Center 9-5pm.
Tickets: Thurs. $10, Fri./Sat. $15
To purchase tickets in advance visit https://specialeventpro.com/hot-rod-show
10/19 Chicago the Musical
After a 25 year vacation, Chicago brings all their jazz back to the beach. Don’t miss your opportunity to sing along and witness the glitz and glamor that Chicago has.
When: October 19, 2022
Where: Ocean City Performing Arts Center
Tickets: Prices vary from $65-$85
To purchase tickets in advance visit https://www.ococean.com/events/chicago-the-musical
10/20/22- 10/23/22 Sunfest
Sunfest, an annual Ocean City tradition, showcases arts, crafts, all day music, and delicious local foods! This four day festival, now at the end of October, used to be the unofficial last celebration of summer. But with Ocean City continuing to host events through the Fall, Sunfest will continue the celebration into the last days of October. Sunfest is celebrating 47 years of fun!
When: Thurs-Sat 10-7pm, Sun. 10-6pm.
Where: Ocean City Inlet
Tickets: Free
For more information visit https://www.ococean.com/events/sunfest22
10/20-23 OCtober Fest Halloween Beach Maze
Fun for everyone in the family! When the beach, Fall, and Halloween merge, it’s bound to be a good time. Running two weekends in October, the beach Fall maze has zombies, skeletons, and witches but most of all fun.
When: October 20-23, 2022, Sat.10-5pm, Sun.10-3pm
Where: N Division Street and Boardwalk
Tickets: FREE
To purchase tickets in advance visit https://specialeventpro.com/oc-toberfest
10/29/22 Shore Craft Beer Festival
Come out to try over 30 different craft beers by local breweries at Sunset Park. Vendors, live music, and food trucks will be in attendance to compliment the event.
When: October 29, 2022
Where: Sunset Park 12:30- 4:30pm
Tickets: Prices vary from $15 up to $65
To purchase tickets in advance visit https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/octoberfest-2022
Looking Ahead:
11/30/22 Hairspray the Musical
11/12/22 Storm Warriors 5k