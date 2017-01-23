461 Shares Share Share +1

If you just got the Valentine’s weekend off, or were waiting to make sure the weather wouldn’t fail you, don’t worry there are still plenty of places to stay in Ocean City for Valentine’s Day. Many of the hotels have getaway packages that include dinner and other Valentine’s Weekend themed amenities. One of the best things about celebrating the holiday in Ocean City is that, since it is the off-season, last-minute reservations are welcome. Plus, given that it is a double-holiday (President’s Day is Monday) there are even better opportunities to tack on an extra day and make a three-day romantic weekend of it. Below are some of our favorite Valentine’s Weekend getaways in Ocean City from social media.

Grand Hotel & Spa Two Night Accommodations, $60.00 Dinner Voucher to a Great Local Restaurant: Sunset Grille, Ember’s Restaurant, BJ’s on the Water, Skye Bar, or Adolfo’s Two Souvenir Champagne Glasses Six Artisan Truffles, and a Personalized Keepsake from Plak That

Clarion-Resort-Fontainebleau-Hotel—Oceanfront Two nights deluxe oceanview accommodations, choice of champagne or sparkling water, sweet treat, single rose and $100 meal credit per room valid at any of our food and beverage outlets

Ocean City Maryland Hotel Specials – Ocean City MD Hotel Deals 4 Course Gourmet Dinner plus Amuse Bouche for only $119,1 hour Salsa and 1 hour Bachata Lessons Saturday afternoon for only $10 (per person for both lessons) Dance Party w/ DJ Louis playing Salsa, Merenge, Bachata, Chacha & Samba for only $10 (per person)