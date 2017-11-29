-
‘Archives and Artifacts’ Exhibit Features Advertising Hand Fans - 1 day ago
-
Sacramento is *how* many miles from Ocean City? - 2 days ago
-
Gearing up for the inaugural Ocean City Comic Con - 2 days ago
-
Commander Hotel & Suites Wins Fundraising Heat for United Way’s “Stay United” Campaign - November 28, 2017
-
Guide to Spending Christmas in Ocean City - November 27, 2017
-
Peninsula Regional Medical Center Dedicates Rose for Donate Life Float in Rose Parade - November 27, 2017
-
The Ocean City Christmas Parade - November 23, 2017
-
A Cold Winter Run on the Boards - November 21, 2017
-
Beach Renourishment Keeps Ocean City Rolling - November 20, 2017
-
Citizens Police Academy Participants Graduate - November 20, 2017
Sacramento is *how* many miles from Ocean City?
It’s not quite the distance that’s listed on the sign.
The “Sacramento Ca 3073” sign that hangs over the Harry W. Kelley drawbridge was originally conceptualized by Ed Buck, a Maryland highway engineer in the ’70s and ’80s. The sign doesn’t have much practical use, but it does serve as a fun reminder that we’re over 3,000 miles from the opposite end of the country.
Sacramento returned the favor some years later with a sign marking the distance of Ocean City, MD, which is now listed just below Placerville and South Lake Tahoe, both in California and many miles closer to Sacramento than Ocean City is. John R. Cropper, who worked for the California Department of Transportation in the ’80s, thought there should be a sign to parallel the one in OC, and so the sign–which has had to be replaced several times after being stolen–was erected in California.
U.S. Route 50 is a major route of the U.S. highway system that passes through 12 states and stretches over 3,000 miles from the East Coast to the West.
While Sacramento may have been about 3,073 miles from Ocean City in the 1980s, changes in the highway’s route through added bypasses over the decades have made the distance a good bit shorter: Wikipedia states Route 50 as being 3,017 miles long, while WTOP reported that, according to a Federal Highway Administration spokesperson, the distance should be about 3,008 miles.
It might not seem like a huge difference, but if you’re making the long journey from the East Coast to the West, those 65 fewer miles add up.
Now that these strange signs are getting local and national attention, they’ll both likely be updated after engineers with the Maryland State Highway Administration verify the exact distance of the highway.