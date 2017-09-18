0 Shares Share Share +1 One parts beach, two parts winter wonderland

While it’s true that most Ocean City businesses and amusements are closed in the dead of winter, there are plenty of reasons to plan a winter vacation in OC. The first one that comes to mind is the beauty of a beach town in December and January–from the snow-covered sand to the twinkling lights that decorate Coastal Highway. Here’s writer Nicasio’s take on the end of one 2010 winter in Ocean City:

“I have spent the last several mornings grabbing a coffee at the Starbucks on Coastal Highway and then heading across the Route 50 Bridge into Ocean City. Yesterday, I arrived at the inlet parking lot to see a low red glow along the horizon. It seemed to brighten and just when I thought the best was over and headed back across the bridge to Berlin, I noticed that not only the horizon was red, but that the sun was illuminating the entire sky over the ocean with ribbons of brilliant red, pink, and gray. Needless to say it was spectacular and I turned around. Arriving at the Ocean City Boardwalk sign with the sky continuing to lighten, I snapped a few pictures. The workers were already on the beach, moving sand and preparing for warmer weather and the beachgoers that come with it. One of the big sand-moving vehicles had mellow beach music playing while they stood around and discussed their next move.”

A festive h o l i d a y season

When you think “Ocean City,” the first word that probably comes to your mind is “summer.” But there’s still things to do in the wintertime–most of them are just holiday-oriented! Winterfest of Lights is one long-standing Ocean City tradition that turns Northside Park into more of a North Pole. There’s also a Christmas parade, fun family events like Pizza with Santa and opportunities to presents shop at the Holiday Shoppers Fair. Be sure to check out our events directory to see what other special events might be happening when you’re in town.

What’s still open?

Again, most boardwalk businesses and outdoor amusements will be closed for the season. But there are still some fun non-holiday-related things to do in town. Old Pro has two indoor golf courses where you can play a game of mini golf no matter what the weather. Planet Maze, with all of its laser-tagging fun, is usually still open, and so is the Life Saving Station Museum, just with limited hours. (And it’s always a good idea to call ahead in the winter to make sure a business is still open, whether it’s a golf course, museum or restaurant.)

A few “pros”

Okay, you already know the cons: some places aren’t open, some have limited hours and it’s probably pretty cold outside. Not exactly beach weather. But there are also plenty of pros to keep in mind when you’re deciding whether you want to take that wintertime trip. Here are just a few:

Ample parking! Seriously, there’s so much parking and it’s almost always free.

No traffic. Unless there’s a major accident blocking the 50 bridge and Beyoncé happens to announce a surprise New Year’s concert at the Inlet, you’re not going to face any traffic coming into Ocean City.

Cheap lodging. Hotel and motel rates are always way cheaper in the off-season than they are in the summer, so you can stay a night or two for next to nothing.

We already talked about the beautiful wintery landscape and the holiday festivities, right?

If you love Ocean City in the summertime, you just might love it even more in the winter. Book your trip and find out.