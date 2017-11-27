Each year we dig around for ways to help you keep busy when visiting, but spending Christmas in Ocean City is a thing unto itself. Here are some of our best takes on how to keep engaged while you’re relaxing at the beach off season.

1. There always is something “Christmasy” going on

Christmas is taking over the beach! – OceanCity.com Although Santa’s superhero status is debatable, he has a lot in common with one particular bat-like caped crusader: when the signal is lit, he goes where he’s needed. That’s exactly what seems to have happened now that the Winterfest lights are shining bright; they’re a beacon for all things Christmas, and the holiday has definitely taken Ocean City over.

2. There are plenty of great restaurants open all year

The 10 Best Ocean City Restaurants Open for Christmas – Ocean City Md. Christmas in a resort town can be lots of fun. After all, there’s no reason you have to stay in all the holiday long. Getting out and about on Christmas Eve is very Christmas Carol-y. See some friends make some new ones and while away those heavy hours waiting for Santa.

3. You don’t have to take our word for it, ask your fellow readers

Your favorite things to do in the winter – OceanCity.com Over the years, we’ve accumulated a number of things-to-do-in-the-winter-/-‘off’-season-in-Ocean-City. Basically, if you’ve been following our site for awhile, you could probably list about 100 things there are to do here in the wintertime off the top of your head (the first being, of course, Winterfest).

4. Did we mention Winterfest? It’s an intergenerational delight

A Winterfest Excursion – Things to Do in Ocean City Maryland It was a cold night as we drove along the Route 90 into Ocean City. From the bridge, you could see the array of lights set along the coastline, illuminating the buildings all around town.

5. And even MORE things to do…