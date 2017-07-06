All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Guide

3 Shares Share Share +1

All-you-can-eat buffets have been a staple in Ocean City for years, especially when it comes to seafood. They’re usually the most convenient and least expensive option when you’re craving large quantities of oysters, snow crab legs, clam strips and everything else under the sea, but more and more buffets have been popping up with a variety of land fare, too, from prime rib to Asian cuisine. Whatever food it is you yearn for, Ocean City probably has an all-you-can-eat buffet for it. Here’s your quick, handy guide to help you decide where to whet your appetite.

Start off your vacation mornings at the Beach House Restaurant’s all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, which offers pretty much everything a breakfast lover could dream of – there’s all the fare you’d expect out of a breakfast restaurant, plus a make-your-own waffle station and boundless options for healthy eaters, too. The Beach House is an affordable family dining option, open daily from 7 to 11:30 a.m. It’s also super convenient if you’re staying at Castle in the Sand on 37th Street, because the Beach House is located right inside the hotel alongside Coconuts Beach Bar and Grill and Take a Dip Ice Cream Shop (for, y’know, your post-breakfast ice cream cravings). Menu

This renowned all-you-can-eat buffet has called Ocean City home since 1973. At The Bonfire, you’ll find succulent seafood, tender steaks, ribs, Canadian crab legs, pasta and tons of other fresh options, plus a regular dinner menu that offers anything à la carte – maybe their endless options for indulging are the secret to staying around so long. Their alluring atmosphere doesn’t hurt, either – from an aquarium full of tropical fish to stained glass and colorful flowers, The Bonfire is definitely one of the most scenic eateries along Coastal Highway. Be sure to stop by the next time you’re around 70th street, and at least try to save room for dessert. Menu

The Embers

The Embers is the first, and the largest, all-you-can-eat prime rib and seafood buffet to set up shop in Ocean City. They’ve been owned and operated by the same family since their grand opening in the 1950s, and continue to impress guests with a buffet of over 100 items that includes snow crab legs, a raw bar, and meat and pasta dishes, as well as vegetarian and kid-friendly options. There are individual dining rooms perfect for private gatherings big or small, just make sure to call ahead of time to reserve yours. The Embers is located at 24th Street and Coastal Highway. Menu

If you’re looking for more upscale dining, Horizons is located in the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel on 101st street and is definitely worth your time. Look out at the ocean while eating breakfast, lunch or dinner – they have two all-you-can-eat buffets and sometimes even live entertainment. Their Prime Rib and Seafood Buffet was voted #6 on its Best of the Best Top 12 All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in America, handpicked by master food critics at restaurant review site Tabelog, so if it’s ambiance, ribs or seafood you’re craving, Horizons is your best bet.

You probably remember passing by Jonah and the Whale dozens of times, because while their big whale logo may not be totally biologically accurate, it’s definitely cute and memorable. If you’ve never actually stopped to check out this authentic whaling tavern on 26th street, you should: while seafood, steak and chicken are the main course, they also offer à la carte options like soups, salads, tacos and a baked potato bar, plus beer, wine and cocktails. Best of all, parking next to the restaurant is free. Menu

Paul Revere’s is the original all-you-can-eat Colonial feast. For a budget-friendly price, you can enjoy tender roast beef, country baked ham, roast Maryland turkey, seafood, Italian dishes, Mexican entrees and more. The smorgasbord is located on the boardwalk and 2nd Street, and free parking is right on 2nd Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Phillips has been a landmark in Ocean City since its start in the early 20th century, and they’ve been known for decades for their quality seafood dishes. Not to be confused with their crab house, Phillips Seafood is located in North OC and offers an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet, à la carte options and a carryout counter, plus early bird and happy hour specials. Menu

Tokyo Seafood Buffet

This is definitely the most unique buffet in Ocean City, and the only restaurant where you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat variety of Asian, American and seafood fare. It’s also one of the few buffets that offer steamed Maryland blue crabs, so if you’re looking to eat good, local crabs in a vast quantity, Tokyo Seafood Buffet is the place to go. You can create your own dish and watch a chef prepare it in front of you on a hibachi grill, or take a seat at the bar and peruse their selection of wine, beer and liquor. Located on 131st street, Tokyo Seafood is just a few years old but already a staple of North OC. Menu

*This guide was updated on July 6, 2017.