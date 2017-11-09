AGH welcomes new Board of Trustees chairperson

1 Shares Share Share +1

At its annual Corporation Meeting, Atlantic General Hospital’s Board of Trustees voted in a new Board Chairman, Hugh T. Cropper, IV, who is the former Treasurer of the Board.

Hugh T. Cropper, is a graduate of Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, the College of William and Mary and the University of Maryland Law School. Hugh practices as an attorney, and he is a partner in the law firm of Booth, Booth, Cropper & Marriner, PC. Cropper has represented local clients in and around Worcester County for nearly 29 years, including numerous charitable and pro bono clients. Most recently, Cropper represented Diakonia in connection with their new facility in West Ocean City. Cropper is the chairman of the Board of Directors for Bank of Ocean City. He is the chairman of the Board of Directors for the Lower Shore Land Trust. He was formerly a member of the Board of Governors of the Maryland State Bar Association, and he is a member of the Judicial Nominating Committee for the First Circuit. Hugh has been a member of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital since 2007, and he is currently the chairman of the Quality Committee. He was formerly secretary of the Board of Trustees, and most recently served as treasurer. Cropper lives in the Berlin area with his wife, Jennifer, and his twins, Myra and Hugh Thomas. Cropper was born and raised in Worcester County and his grandfather, Hugh T. Cropper, was the former mayor of Ocean City. He is an active commercial fisherman, and he enjoys the outdoors, hunting, and fishing with his family. He is anxious to serve Atlantic General Hospital and the needs of the community. He will begin his term as board chair in November, 2017.

“We acknowledge Hugh’s dedication and hard work for Atlantic General,” commented Michael Franklin, FACHE, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital. “We are thrilled to welcome Hugh as the board chair. We are likewise especially grateful for the three years Lou Taylor served as our board chair, and the positive impact that he has made.”