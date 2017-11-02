10 Gifts to ease your Ocean City summer nostalgia

182 Shares Share Share +1

As we gear up for what could be a long, snowy winter, it is nice to think about summer vacation. This year, we’ve collected some of our favorite gift certificates and suggestions that will help the people on your list get through the winter as they plan all the cool things they’re going to do at the beach once the weather breaks.

1. Plan a day on the bay

Picture it. It’s a miserable Wednesday in February, sleeting, gray and cold. But the Person on your list can look at their calendar, see when they’re Ocean City Vacation begins and know that it will include a jet ski excursion with OOdyssea Watersports. It might not take all the bite out of the bite out of winter, but it certainly will dull it.

$25 Gift Certificate to Odyssea Watersports – OceanCity.com In Ocean City, there are watersport rental companies, and then there’s Odyssea Watersports. Family owned and operated for over 17 years and the winners of oceancity.coms “Best of” Jetski rentals three years and counting, offering jet ski, stand up paddle board, and pontoon boat rentals.

2. Have an exceptional meal at an iconic restaurant

The Captain’s Table is one of the staple restaurants in town. It’s one of those places you should visit as part of an authentic Ocean City experience. While it’s a good idea to book in advance during the summer, it also is a great place to just pop over to during the winter. Tables are easy to get and the food is still prepared by a staff that is invested in ensuring your good time.

$25 Gift Certificate to Captain’s Table – OceanCity.com If you’re looking for the in best fine dining , from the land or the sea, why not put your faith in the folks who have been cranking out local and tourist favorites for over 50 years?

3. Plan an afternoon in Berlin

Increasingly people make a day trip to Berlin part of their Ocean City Vacation. The Globe is kind of the cultural hub, with live music and movies as well as an awesome menu and bar. A gift certificate for The Globe gives the people on your list a day trip to look forward to. Or better, an excuse to visit over the winter.

$25 Gift Card to The Globe Theater in Berlin Md. – OceanCity.com Save $10 when you buy this $25 gift certificate to the Globe Theater in Downtown Berlin. The Globe Theater in historic Downtown Berlin, MD, is located just 5 miles from Ocean City, MD and offers fantastic food & drink in the dining room and at the Coppertop Bar, live music, local art and a wide …

4. Practice the height of gift-giving

Whenever we talk to someone who has parasailed for the first time, they always regret they waited as long as they did to try it out With a gift certificate to Paradise Watersports you can encourage the people on your list to step out of their comfort zones and into the air above Ocean City.

$25 Gift Certificate to Paradise Watersports – OceanCity.com Ocean City’s beaches are free, clean, and offer stunning glimpses of natural beauty, and fit bodies in bathing suits. But sometimes, the best views come from hundreds of feet above or while whizzing across the wake along the shoreline.

5. Beer and the countryside. Daytrip!

This region increasingly has become known as a craft beer destination. Give the craft beer geek on your list the opportunity to tool around the Delmarva countryside, exploring the different little towns and finally stopping off at 3rd Wave, one of the finest breweries in the region.

$10 Gift Certificate to 3rd Wave Craft Brewing Co. – OceanCity.com In the world of surfing, the term ‘3rd wave’ is synonymous with being best in a set of waves. In the world of craft beer, 3rd Wave is becoming synonymous with serving some of the best pints around.

6. Give them a little something to mull

As we mentioned, summer isn’t really complete without a trip to Berlin and after enjoying a meal at The Globe, there’s nothing like being able to pop over the the Maryland Wine Bar to sample some of the best wines the state has to offer and maybe even take a bottle or two home.

$10 Gift Card to Maryland Wine Bar in Berlin Md. – OceanCity.com Save $3 when you buy this $10 gift certificate to Maryland Wine Bar on Main Street in Downtown Berlin. The Maryland Wine Bar is an intimate tasting room/winebar for Maryland wines & beer located in the heart of Historic Berlin, Maryland. There is an extensive choice of wines, along with local craft beer on tap.

7. Give a dealer’s choice

The Shrimp Boat now ships the best local seafood anywhere. If you’re planning on having something special from the sea this holiday season, you could do a lot worse.

$25 Gift Card to Shrimp Boat – OceanCity.com Save $10 when you buy this $25 gift certificate to Shrimp Boat on Rt 611 in West Ocean City. Celebrating 28 years as the local’s favorite seafood market in Ocean City, The Shrimp Boat continues to offer fresh shrimp, blue crabs, and a wide array of other seasonal favorites straight from the boat.

8. A bad day fishing is better than a good day at work!

Bayside boat rentals provides visitors the opportunity to get out on the water with very lettle expense and even less boat maintenance. Take the family for a cruise or throw an unbaited line into the ocean and take a nap. Just the thought of a sunny day is what most people need come the deep winter.

$50 Gift Certificate to Bayside Boat Rentals – OceanCity.com The family owned and operated Bayside Boat Rentals has been responsible for creating wild watersport memories since 1999. Whether you want to spend an afternoon jumping waves on a jetski, lounging with your friends on a pontoon boat, or rocketing around the bay on one of OCMD’s only jet boats, Bayside Boat Rentals has brand new equipment and a certified staff waiting to help you set sail on a wet and wild ride.

9. Give the gift of an exclusive Ocean City experience

There’s nothing like a kayak adventure in the backwaters and bays of Assateague Island. Getting a guided tour is a great way to get back to nature.

$25 Gift Certificate to Super Fun Eco Tours – OceanCity.com Everyone knows Assateague is home to beautiful beaches and the famous wild ponies, but the National Seashore and State Park offer many more picturesque natural attractions that inhabit their less explored regions. Less explored unless of course you’ve taken advantage of SuperFun Eco Tour’s kayak, paddleboard, and bike rentals that give you access to every inch of the island and all the natural treasures.

10. Give the gift of a brand new skill

Island Watersports rents all sorts of boats but also gives wakeboarding lessons. Planing a day during your Ocean City Vacation to learn how to wakeboard and then actually learning it is as permanent a gift as a person can get. Add to that the great memories an adventure like this provides and you have yourself a knockout holiday present.

$25 Gift Certificate to Island Watersports – OceanCity.com Island Watersports offer personalized water sports services, from rentals and gear to complete instruction. They are a locally owned business and started their business to offer their customers the best service along with the best equipment for their rentals. They have Pontoon Boats, Center Console Fishing Boats, and Jet Boats, as well as Banana Boats and Wakeboard lessons.