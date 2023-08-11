82.2 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

White Marlin Open- Day 4: Gearing Up for the Final Day

White Marlin Open
By Katie Ruskey

With 60 boats out fishing and a wicked storm that rolled through Ocean City’s Inlet in the early afternoon, it was an interesting day. Vendors at Marlin Fest lowered their tent walls in hopes of keeping their merchandise safe. They opened back up around 5 pm to continue the festivities and watch any new fish at the scales.

First fish to the scales today were off of Living Water and they brought in 5 tuna. A touching family story, as the patriarch of the family recently passed away just before the open. The Mohamad family told the White Marlin Open that their father fished for 49 straight opens- never missing one in between. Someone was obviously watching down as the family were able to boat their tuna on a day like today, with wind and weather. The family spoke a little about their father to Andy Motsko over at Harbor Island. “Fishing this tournament meant so much to him. It was really special for us to be able to come out here today and spend time as a family,” said his daughter.

The staff at Harbor Island entertained the crowds as they waited for the next boat to come in. White Marlin Open fans guessed the staff members weights to pass the time and win some free t-shirts. Around 7pm, Game Over came around the corner with a good size tuna they knew would be able to make an impact. Shaking up the leader board, their 221.5 pound big eye tuna is now in 2nd place worth about $160,000.

Rochambo came in quickly after with a 215 pound tuna taking 3rd place for $110,000. Then later that evening Reel Chaos had gotten into some engine trouble but still ended up bringing in a tuna around 8pm but it wasn’t enough for the leaderboard.

In first we still have Fishlik in the tuna category with a 247.5 tuna, Shooting Star with a first-place wahoo, and Maverick with a first place mahi. And at end of day 4, no bill fish had been brought to the scales.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
The White Marlin Open: Many Boats Consider a Change in Strategy as the Final Day Approaches With No Marlin Weighed

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,762FollowersFollow
637SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,762FollowersFollow
637SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND