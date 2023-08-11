White Marlin Open- Day 4: Gearing Up for the Final Day

With 60 boats out fishing and a wicked storm that rolled through Ocean City’s Inlet in the early afternoon, it was an interesting day. Vendors at Marlin Fest lowered their tent walls in hopes of keeping their merchandise safe. They opened back up around 5 pm to continue the festivities and watch any new fish at the scales.

First fish to the scales today were off of Living Water and they brought in 5 tuna. A touching family story, as the patriarch of the family recently passed away just before the open. The Mohamad family told the White Marlin Open that their father fished for 49 straight opens- never missing one in between. Someone was obviously watching down as the family were able to boat their tuna on a day like today, with wind and weather. The family spoke a little about their father to Andy Motsko over at Harbor Island. “Fishing this tournament meant so much to him. It was really special for us to be able to come out here today and spend time as a family,” said his daughter.

The staff at Harbor Island entertained the crowds as they waited for the next boat to come in. White Marlin Open fans guessed the staff members weights to pass the time and win some free t-shirts. Around 7pm, Game Over came around the corner with a good size tuna they knew would be able to make an impact. Shaking up the leader board, their 221.5 pound big eye tuna is now in 2nd place worth about $160,000.

Rochambo came in quickly after with a 215 pound tuna taking 3rd place for $110,000. Then later that evening Reel Chaos had gotten into some engine trouble but still ended up bringing in a tuna around 8pm but it wasn’t enough for the leaderboard.

In first we still have Fishlik in the tuna category with a 247.5 tuna, Shooting Star with a first-place wahoo, and Maverick with a first place mahi. And at end of day 4, no bill fish had been brought to the scales.