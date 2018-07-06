-
What a storm!
A storm blew over Ocean City this afternoon, and our visitors, enjoying what they hoped was going to be a long beach day, had to grab their belongings and run, but not before they snapped a shot of the formidable clouds, which they then sent to us. Here is a selection of some incredible photos from this incredible storm!
Thanks to all who submitted these photos!
The first incredible picture of the incoming storm we received, sent to us by Chase Dawson
The last glimpse of the sun, by Amanda Campbell
Another great pic by Amanda Campbell
Clouds over the bay by Bonnie Dodds Marra
Dark clouds over the ocean by Brie Jadra
The storm’s getting close, by Crystal Hess Bussard
That’s one scary looking cloud, by Donna Marie
Erin DellAngelo Benfer thought it was interesting to watch from the 17th floor!
Jody Smoker took this while sitting on the balcony.
And you’re still in the water? by Joe Merebeth Stringent
And the storm came rolling in, by Kelly Gastio
Deserted beach by Kristin Jones
Abandoned sand castle by Kristi Padgett
Laurie Beth Wilt’s view from 66th St.
Two seasons in one moment, by Mark Jones
Another by Mark Jones
Here’s what it looked like from Meridith Robinson Burton’s balcony on 115th.
Huge clouds dwarfing the people on the beach, by Rachael Brager
Shanon Phillips Armstrong’s view from 30th St