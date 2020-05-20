Watching the Sun Set…
A sunset anywhere in the world can be amazing, but a sunset in Ocean City, when you have time to sit back and enjoy it, often from a balcony or restaurant, can be quite spectacular, and often a highlight of a special trip to the beach. Although anywhere on the Bay side will be a great viewing point, Fager’s Island is known for it’s ideal location to view this nightly phenomenon, with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture accompanying it in the background each night. We asked our friends on Facebook if they cared to share any of their Fager’s sunset pictures, so here they are!