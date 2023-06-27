Travel Advisory: July 4th Fireworks Celebrations in the Town of Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD (June 27, 2023): Ocean City will light up the night sky with two simultaneous fireworks displays on Tuesday, July 4th in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day. With these two celebrations, the Ocean City Police Department anticipates heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the Town of Ocean City.

Northern Display- Northside Park

The northern display at Northside Park, 125th Street, and the bay, will kick off at 8 p.m. with DJ musical entertainment followed by a spectacular firework display at 9:30 p.m.

The soccer field and walking path on the northwest side of the park will be closed from viewing due to state and local safety precautions as the fireworks display will move off the west pier into the park to bring the experience closer than ever before.

There will be “No Parking” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the following areas:

• The north and south sides of 123rd Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue

• The north and south sides of 125th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue

• The north and south sides of 127th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue

• The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 123rd Street North to 125th Street

• The west side of Jamaica Avenue from 125th Street to 127th Street

• The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 127th Street to the road end near the entrance to the Department of Recreation and Parks’ maintenance complex

Residents and visitors attending the northern display can expect an alternate traffic pattern between 123rd Street to 127th Street, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Southern Display- Caroline Street

The southern display at Caroline Street will kick off at 7 p.m. with a musical performance by The U.S. Army military band DOWNRANGE, followed by DJ music and the official fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

There will be “No Parking” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, beginning at 6:00 a.m. in the following locations:

• Baltimore Avenue and N. Division Street

• 900 to 902 Philadelphia Avenue

• Northside of the 200 block of Dorchester Street

• 200 block of 1st Street

• Southside of 2nd Street

• South St. Louis Avenue between Dorchester Street and Talbot Street (eastside)

A heavy volume of pedestrian traffic is anticipated in the area of the Boardwalk Tram lane south of N. Division Street. To ensure the safety of pedestrians on the Boardwalk, the tram will pause its operations between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Parking

Residents and visitors should anticipate extremely limited parking at both fireworks locations along with significant traffic delays after each show. The Inlet Parking Lot will be open. The parking rate will be increased to $5 per hour for that day. Pay close attention to the “No Parking” signage near the celebration sites. Parking in a restricted area is subject to be towed.

Ocean City Beach Bus

Ride with us, on Ocean City’s municipal buses that travel along Coastal Highway. A $4 Ride-All-Day pass allows you to ride from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. the next morning. The Beach Bus goes from South Division Street Transit Center to the North End Transit Center or anywhere in between.

Don’t forget, with your $4 pass, you can transfer to one of our Park & Ride buses at no additional cost and go to the West Ocean City Park & Ride facility. The West Ocean City Park & Ride located at 12848 Ocean Gateway also offers free parking. The West Ocean City Park & Ride will have a limited number of buses and will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. This service will run to and from the West Ocean City Park & Ride to Dorchester Street and St. Louis Ave.

Boaters

The Route 50 draw bridge will remain closed to marine traffic during its usually scheduled openings of 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. The Route 50 bridge will reopen for boaters at 11:25 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, July 4th.

Delays and Congestion are Expected

We encourage you to arrive early for either celebration to ensure you find ample parking and make it to the celebration in time.

We anticipate seeing a heavy volume of pedestrians in and around the event areas. Remember to Walk Smart and remember these tips:

• Always cross at and within marked crosswalks

• Look, pay attention, then cross

• Follow all traffic signals and lane markings

• Use the sidewalk-do not cross in the street

• Make eye contact with drivers

Drivers, please remain alert and patient. We will see heavy traffic congestion throughout the town. Remember to Drive Smart and remember these tips:

• Stop for all pedestrians in crosswalks- this is a Maryland law

• Slow down- watch for pedestrians and yield to pedestrians, especially when turning

• Keep your eyes on the road. It’s illegal to text and use handheld devices while driving

• Stay alert and avoid all distractions

• Share the road with bicycles

• Do not drive in the bike and bus lanes

Together we can work together to ensure the 4th of July celebrations are an enjoyable experience for everyone. Arrive early and plan to stay late to make the most out of the day. Should the fireworks display be postponed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, due to inclement weather, the above details will apply to Wednesday, July 5, 2023.