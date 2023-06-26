Pick Your Own Blueberries Now Open in Berlin!

Just a short drive from Ocean City, Friendship Farm is now open for the ultimate 'Pick your Own" blueberry experience.

The “pick your own” friend experience has now hit the Delmarva. Friendship Farm, right off of Route 113 in Berlin is now officially open for business. Only a 20 minute ride from Ocean City, Friendship Farm, a family owned business is the perfect place for a unique experience with friends and family.

If the address isn’t sweet enough for you (10201 Three Penny Lane) the farm shows off the most beautiful field of over 3,000 blueberry plants that are full of the most deliciously sweet berries. The farm itself has planted 4 different varieties of blueberry plants including Blue Crop, Aurora, Duke, and Draper. Some are on the sweeter side while others have more of a tart pop to them.

Hoping to have berries through the end of July, maybe even August, Friendship Farm hopes to continue the pick your own experience for as long as the berries are producing fruit.

Blueberry picking is open Wednesday- Sunday, 10am-5pm. The cost for blueberries is $2.99/pound plus an added bonus of the wonderful memories that you and your families will share together.

A family farm that was established in 1952, Friendship Farm started planting and selling Christmas trees about 35 years ago then most recently expanded with the addition of the pick your own blueberry experience.