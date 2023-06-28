Ocean City Center for the Arts Offering Free Summer Weekend Art Activities for the Whole Family

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 27, 2023 — The Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St. bayside is inviting the public to two free art activities on summer weekends. The events tie in with the Town of Ocean City’s initiative to offer free and fun family activities throughout the resort on summer weekends.

On summer Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.., the Arts Center will host free children’s craft projects with unique new themes every week. The projects will be outside in the Arts Center’s tented waterfront courtyard overlooking the bay, weather permitting, and will move indoors on rainy days. All ages are welcome, but an adult must accompany a child.

“This is make-and-take event,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, said. “It’s a fun opportunity for children to engage their creative sides and make something special they can take home and be proud of with a special memory of Ocean City. We supply the materials and some creative ideas, and let the children take it from there.”

On summer Sundays at 1 p.m., the Arts Center’s staff docents are guiding gallery tours free of charge, discussing the art exhibitions and other offerings at the center. Tours last approximately 15 minutes. The docents will guide guests through the main Thaler Gallery, the Sisson Galleria on the balcony, the Spotlight Gallery, Studio E, the Staircase Gallery, the studios of the artists-in-residence, and the in-center gift shop.

The docents will also highlight the multitude of classes offered at the Arts Center – painting, drawing, pottery, collage, book making and more – that allow artists to hone their skills and non-artists to discover their hidden talents.

“Whenever I go to an art gallery or museum, I love to take tours so I can learn the stories and ideas behind the art,” Thaler continued. “Our docent tours will introduce you to some of our most prolific and talented artists, and answer questions you may have about what you see on our walls and in our galleries.”

More information about the free weekend art projects is available by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433 or at OCart.org.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.