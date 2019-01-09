Book your Ocean City hotel early and save money in 2019

Sometimes it pays to plan ahead and avoid procrastination when planning your summer vacation. A handful of Ocean City’s top hotels are offering ‘Book Early and Save’-type deals that started when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1. Many of the deals are only good until Jan. 31, though it varies by hotel, so it’s a good idea to click the links below and read the fine print before making your decision!

Pros to booking early: You save money and you have something to look forward to all winter long.

Cons to booking early: ???

Boardwalk Hotel Group, which includes the Howard Johnson hotels on 12th and 24th Street and the Days Inn Oceanfront hotel on 23rd Street, is offering an Early Bird Special that entails booking before April 15, 2019. The special includes 20% off weekday rates and 10% off weekends, plus a free large bucket of Thrasher’s fries. This Early Bird special is featured in the article’s cover image.

At the Flamingo Motel, located on Motel Row just off the beach on 31st Street, book by Jan. 31 with the promo code “WINT” and receive 20% off your reservation.

Use the Advance Purchase Discount when booking at the Grand Hotel & Spa to receive up to 35% off. This special is available year-round.

Save money at Harrison Hotel Group properties including the Hilton Suites Oceanfront, the DoubleTree Oceanfront, the Quality Inn Oceanfront and Harrison Hall on the Boardwalk. Book direct at any of the four hotels and save up to 20-30%.

Rodney the Lifeguard wants you to have an excellent summer vacation by taking advantage of the Park Place’s Rodney Summer Budget Deal: Book early, for a minimum of three nights, and enjoy a discounted rate in a bay view double efficiency room.

Save Now and Play Later at the Princess Royale: Book your vacation in July or August by May 31 and receive a 10% discount.

Surf in to the Surf Inn on 71st Street and receive 15% off reservations booked in January.