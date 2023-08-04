Top 5 Things To Do During Marlin Week in Ocean City, Maryland

It’s the 50th Anniversary of the White Marlin Open and that means a well deserved celebration! Here are the Top 5 Things to do in Ocean City, Maryland during the infamous White Marlin Open Tournament.
1Be a Cheerleader for your Favorite Boat
Think of the Ocean City Inlet as a starting line for The White Marlin Open. No boats can pass the Ocean City buoy before 4:00 am! All of the fishing boats line up just behind the buoy ready to take advantage of an early start. Bring your coffee, phones, flashlights, neon bracelets and head bands, noisemakers, whistles, air horns, etc. It’s going to be dark but the captains and anglers really appreciate the enthusiasm and support before their long day of fishing. And it’s cool to be a part of something so exciting!
2Visit The Wedge Bar for Coffee and Breakfast (NEW)
The first fishing day of the White Marlin Open, The Wedge Bar will be turning on their lights and opening up their kitchen for breakfast! There will be breakfast sandwiches, coffee, sodas, and energy drinks available for purchase. (Alcohol will not be available until later in the morning due to county laws.)
In addition, Seacrets will be broadcasting their show live from The Wedge that morning and Harrison’s Harbor Watch will be turning on their stadium light to light up the parade of boats.
3Walk the Marinas
If you want to feel some pulsing electricity that comes with The White Marlin Open, take a walk around Sunset Marina, The Ocean City Fishing Center, and White Marlin Marina to see the size of the boats that fish in the tournament. These boats are gigantic pieces of art work. The prestige art on the hulls, the glimmer of the teague, and the sheer size will amaze you. You may even get a glimpse of the famous NBA star, Micheal Jordan’s boat, an 80’ Viking, Catch 23.
4Get Up Close at Harbour Island Weighs Ins
This one is not for the faint of heart. If you are someone that likes to be in the middle of the action, this is for you. The WMO sets up barricades around the pier where the massive bill fish are weighed. There will probably be a line to get in and parking can be scarce, but it’s definitely the best view if you can wiggle your way to the front.
5Enjoy a Cocktail and Watch the Weigh Ins at Marlin Fest
Marlin Fest has been expanded this year! Blocking off the first half of the inlet, Marlin Fest is now larger than ever to celebrate the golden anniversary of the tournament. Hours of the event are 11am-9:15pm. Live music is scheduled to play throughout the day as well.
During the afternoon and evening, an enormous jumbotron will be broadcasting the excitement happening at Harbor Island around 4pm. There’s a large beach area to bring your beach chairs to set up and watch. Bring the kids and their sand toys as well.
Grab some stuffed pretzels and a Deep Eddy Vodka or a craft beer from the vendors, plop yourself in the sand and enjoy the show. Other vendors include White Marlin Open Merch, Shore Boy Fishing apparel, Mad Waffle, Traci’s Treasures, and East Coast IV.
Local author Katherine Ruskey will also be there signing her novel, Marlin Week, based on the WMO in addition to signing her newest children’s book, If You Give a Crab a Seashell.
Marlin Fest is also the perfect spot to watch “the parade of boats” come in after their long trip honking their horns and flying their flags. Be sure to cheer them on.
If you can’t make it down to Ocean City for the White Marlin Open, be sure to visit their website and watch the live streamed event in real time.
Tight Lines Everyone!