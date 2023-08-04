Top 5 Things To Do During Marlin Week in Ocean City, Maryland

Come out for the best view of the boat parade along with a cup of coffee and breakfast sandwich.

The first fishing day of the White Marlin Open, The Wedge Bar will be turning on their lights and opening up their kitchen for breakfast! There will be breakfast sandwiches, coffee, sodas, and energy drinks available for purchase. (Alcohol will not be available until later in the morning due to county laws.)

In addition, Seacrets will be broadcasting their show live from The Wedge that morning and Harrison’s Harbor Watch will be turning on their stadium light to light up the parade of boats.