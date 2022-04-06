Through April, Blood Bank of Delmarva Will Donate $1 Per Donor to Support Ukrainian Refugees

Presenting donors can register and BBD will make a donation to the Global Blood Fund’s efforts to support Ukraine

DELAWARE– Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is partnering with Global Blood Fund (GBF) to support their efforts in Ukraine. Through April, presenting donors can register their interest and BBD will donate $1 to GBF’s efforts to support Ukrainian refugees looking for a new home across the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America.

“This campaign just began and already we have received a tremendous response — our donors show up not just for their neighbors, but for the people around the world who need help,” said Patty Killeen, Senior Executive Director at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “We’re proud to work with Global Blood Fund and to help support Ukrainian refugees in need of sanctuary.”

GBF is a charity dedicated to reducing worldwide inequities in blood safety and sufficiency. They are partnering with blood centers around the country to support Ukrainian people fleeing war.

“The terrible situation in Ukraine means that millions of its citizens are displaced and in need of a new home. We are grateful to Blood Bank of Delmarva and to its blood donors for supporting our initiative to help Ukrainians find safe refuge,” said Gavin Evans, Executive Director at Global Blood Fund.

Donors can visit delmarvablood.org/ukraine, where they can sign up to donate and confirm they want their donation to count towards the charitable proceeds.

To make an appointment at a blood drive near you, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit delmarvablood.org/ukraine.

Donating blood is safe, and we have taken extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available here.

###

About Blood Bank of Delmarva: Founded in 1954, Blood Bank of Delmarva is a not-for-proﬁt 501(c)(3) community blood bank with a simple mission: saving lives. The Blood Bank of Delmarva achieves its mission by providing safe blood and blood products to all 19 hospitals in Delmarva and relies on 80,000 volunteer blood donors each year to ensure patients’ needs are met. The Blood Bank of Delmarva distributes over 130,000 blood products annually and operates four donor centers. Each year, the Blood Bank of Delmarva normally hosts over 600 blood drives. These blood drives would not be possible without the commitment of community organizations that volunteer to serve as sponsors or coordinators, which provides opportunities for blood donors to give blood and help patients in need. BBD is a New York Blood Center Enterprises affiliate and a member of AABB and ABC. For more information, please visit delmarvablood.org or follow us at facebook.com/delmarvabloodbank.

—