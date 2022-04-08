Best Bachelor Party Ideas in Ocean City, Maryland

So you are planning a bachelor party in Ocean City, Maryland and you want some good ideas for the weekend. Since it is a time to spend with your best friends and maybe soon to be family, we have come up with some intimate, fun recommendations. Since we think women and men enjoy the same kind of events here in Ocean City, and because we believe that one group may enjoy wilder parties and one group may enjoy quieter events, we are going to structure our recommendations so that the wilder suggestions will be for our Bachelor Party Ideas in Ocean City page and our calmer suggestions will be on our Bachelorette Party Ideas in Ocean City page. Please be sure to check both for a complete list of everything fun you can do while in Ocean City enjoying your bachelor party.
1Meet at a Local Brewery
Dogfish Head Brewing and Eats in Rehoboth, DE is less than an hour from Ocean City and features some brews that are only available there. Their brewery in Milton is a little farther, but depending on where you are traveling from, could be a convenient stop. Many other breweries are near Rehoboth, including Big Oyster, Crooked Hammock, Dewey Beer Company, Iron Hill, Thompson Island and more. If Salisbury is easier, try EVO Craft Brewing or Tall Tales. Berlin is home to Burley Oak. If you want to meet closer to your lodging in Ocean City, Hoopers in West Ocean City is open in the summer and is the home to Fin City Brewing. Many more options are nearby so download the Shore Craft Beer App to find which brewery is closest to you.
2Find Your Oceanfront Lodging
After your beer, come into Ocean City to check into your hotel or vacation rental. Both are available in Ocean City depending on what you like. Oceanfront is perfect for a bachelor party because it allows each member of your group to get up on their own schedule. The early risers can get a run or walk in on the beach before the rest of the group gets going. Not that sunrises are likely to be enjoyed by your group this weekend, but the possibility is always there with an oceanfront hotel. Find your favorite hotel here.
3Find your Favorite Restaurant
Seacrets is always a great bet. The food is good and has that beachy, island theme. You can get tropical drinks, beer, or anything else you might want at one of their many bars. The best part is the party atmosphere once you finish dinner. You don’t have to go anywhere to enjoy this time with your friends, dancing, drinking, and reminiscing.
If Seacrets doesn’t look like your speed, you can find other options here.
4Head Out for Your Nightcap
Macky’s is a great place for dinner by the bay, but it’s also a great place to party the night away during the summer. You can dance, get a variety of drinks, sit by the bay and talk or do a combination of the options, adding others if you are creative. Macky’s is at 56th Street so you can get there by the Ocean City bus which runs frequently up and down Coastal Highway. There are also Ubers and taxis. Please don’t drink and drive.
Saturday is the Day for Play
Depending on how your night went, we have lots of recommendations for a day of sun and fun. You can’t come to Ocean City without a trip out on the water.
5Liquid Limo
We recommend Liquid Limo for the wilder ride. True to our statement above, we think this is a great way to enjoy your day with your friends before your wedding. You can bring your own food and beverages and enjoy as much or as little time as you like on the water. Our writer helped set the stage with an article on the Liquid Limo here.
6Sail Alyosha & OC Bay Hopper
These boats are options as well. Charter for a few hours or the day. Bring your food and drink and enjoy a trip into the ocean or in the bay behind Assateague. Anchor and swim away the hours or sail. Whatever your pleasure, owner Steve Butz or one of his captain’s will help you realize your dream day on the water.
7Rent a Jet-Ski
Before you start drinking of course. We love Odyssea Watersports where you can rent jet-skis, pontoon boats, kayaks and SEadoo Trixxes. They also own Liquid Limo so one can can do it all! This group will ensure that you have a wonderful time on the water with your groomsmen.
8Golf
Ocean City is home to many golf courses and golf is aways a good option for Saturday of your bachelor party weekend. If you don’t want to tackle the regulation 18 hole courses or you haven’t saved enough time for a full round, try miniature golf.
9Walk the Boards
There is so much to do on the Boardwalk at any time of day or night. You can stop at one of the many bars or restaurants, you can each French fries at Thrasher’s, you can ride the rides at either Jolly Roger at the Pier or Trimper’s
10Beat Your Groomsmen at the Arcade Games
There are several arcades at the southern end of the Boardwalk where you can challenge your friends to a friendly competition. Skeeball, basketball and other arcade games can be found at Marty’s Playland. Who gets the most tickets wins – you can even give them to a kid on the way out if you want to cash them out yourself. Bumper cars are also a great way to show who is boss. Try Jolly Roger at 30th St.
11Race in Go Karts
You have to have a drivers license to engage in this sport, so leave the kids behind and bring your friends to Pro Track in West Ocean City where you can race at speeds up to 30 mph.
12Head Back to Your Hotel
You will need to refresh before starting the real party on Saturday night, so head back to your hotel before starting the evening refreshed. The Grand is right on the Boardwalk so if you decide you want an oceanfront hotel on the Boardwalk, this one is a good option. You can find your favorite hotel location with OceanCity.com’s Area Guide.
13Get Dinner & Drinks Before Heading Home on Sunday
Some hotels have fabulous bars and restaurants. The Harrison Group has over 10 hotels to and many restaurants to choose from, some with Prohibition Happy Hours, some with fabulous food, all unique and all interesting.
Whatever you choose to do, your Bachelor Party in Ocean City, Maryland will be a weekend to remember.