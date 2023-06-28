The Wedge Bar- Come for the Food, Stay for the View

With a view like this, you'll want to stay all day!

Great food? Check! Stunning view? Check! Outside bar overlooking the Ocean City Inlet? Check!

The Wedge, a restaurant that sits at the very south end of Ocean City’s boardwalk, had its ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening on Tuesday June 27th.

The new restaurant is open every day during the week at 11:30am, closing at 10:00pm. The kitchen will be open until 9pm. The menu consists of a little bit of something for everyone. Shrimp cocktail, toasted crab flatbread, and conch fritters are some local favorites. And while the sandwiches like shrimp salad and pulled pork are tasty, the Dirty Bird, a spicy pulled chicken, caramelized onion, provolone, avocado, brioche roll comes at the top of the list.

We also can’t forget the street tacos, three to a serving, in your choice of pork carnitas, chicken, shrimp and mahi.

Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a drink with the incredible view that the center bar shows off. Signature drinks are served such as The Boat Drink, a mixture of coconut rum, banana liquor, mango, orange juice, pineapple, and creme de coconut with a splash of lime that tastes like you are on vacation. And you might be! So indulge.

The Wedge also serves a variety of margaritas, beer and wine, and a house shooter- Tsunami-Kazi.

Consider The Wedge a must visit while visiting here in Ocean City.