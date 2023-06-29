71.5 F
Ocean City
Art League of Ocean City announces new 50/50 raffle fundraiser with potential $30,000 cash prize

Art League
By Katie Ruskey

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 28, 2023 — As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Art League of Ocean City depends on fundraisers to keep its services going and the doors of the Ocean City Center for the Arts free and open for all. To further that mission and to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the Art League announces a new 50/50 raffle where ticket holders can win up to $30,000.

Raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100. The Art League will only sell 3,000 tickets. The winner will be drawn at the Art League’s 60th Anniversary Gala on Nov. 4, 2023. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

“This is a good opportunity to support a worthy cause and maybe take home a jackpot of cash,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “Our community’s support has been strong over our 60 years here, and we’re encouraged to see it continue into the future.”

 

Tickets are available online at OCart.org or at the front desk of the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. More information is available by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding is provided in part by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.

