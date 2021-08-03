69 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
BEST OF OCEAN CITYNewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City RestaurantsPhotoblogsThings to Do in Ocean Citywatersports

The Very Best of Ocean City!

We are always being asked where’s the best place for pizza, or the best Italian restaurant, or where’s there best place to rent jet ski’s. Well, now your questions have been answered! Each year, OceanCty.com asks these very questions in our annual polls, to figure out what YOU think is the Best of Ocean City. We recently announced this years results, and have spent the last week going round all the winning businesses giving them their awards. Take a look at the pictures below to meet some of the owners and employees who work very hard all summer long in the best businesses in Ocean City, according to you, then next time you have a questions about the best place to buy subs, or the best place to watch the sunset over drinks, take a look here or re-read this article to get our visitor’s opinions of the Best Of Ocean City!

Shrimp Boat – Best Crabs

Odyssea Watersports – Best Boat Rental, Runner Up Kayak Rental

Seacrets- Best Drinks, Bar Overall, Raw Bar, Sunset View, Runner Up Live Music

Original Greene Turtle – Best Sports Bar

Billy’s Sub Shop – Best Subs

Blu CrabHouse – Runner Up Best Raw Bar

Angler Restaurant – Best Bar Overall, and Angler Boat – Best Fishing Charter

Shenanigan’s – Runner Up Best Boardwalk Sit Down Restaurant and Boardwalk Bar

Bayside Boat Rentals – Runner Up Best Jet Ski Rental and Boat Rental

OC Bay Hopper – Best Boat Tour

Longboard Cafe – Best Happy Hour

Backshore Brewing Co – Best Brewery

Pickles – Best Sports Bar

Anthony’s Liquor – Best Subs

Ocean City Life Saving Station museum – Best Rainy Day Activity

48th Street Watersports – Best Kayak Rental

Hooper’s Carb House – Runner Up Best Crabs

Dumser’s Dairyland – Best Ice Cream

The Shark – Best Seafood

Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli – Best Carry Out

Harborside – Best Wings

Original Crabcake Factory – Best Crabcake

Hooter’s – Runner Up Best Wings

Buxy’s Say Dog- Runner up Best Sports Bar

Paradise Watersports – Best Parasailing

M.R. Ducks – Best Live Music

Tequila Mockingbird – Runner Up Best Mexican

Bahia Marina – Best Boat Rentals

Fish Tales – Runner Up Best Bar Overall and Best Drinks

Nick’s Mini Golf – Runner Up Best Mini Golf

45th Street Tap House – Best Craft Beer Selection

Bull on the Beach – Best BBQ

Coconuts – Best Happy Hour

OC Parasail – Best Parasailing

Fager’s – Best Waterfront Dining

Bad Monkey – Runner Up Best Happy Hour

Belly Busters – Best Carryout

Thrasher’s – Best Boardwalk French Fries

Ripieno’s Pizza – Best Pizza

A-Stand-Grill – Best Boardwalk Stand

Kohr Bros – Runner up Best Ice Cream

Purple Moose Saloon – Best Boardwalk Bar

OC Explorer – Runner Up Best Boat Tour and Happy Hooker – Runner Up Best Fishing Charter

Lombardi’s – Best Italian

Tony’s – Runner Up Best Boardwalk Pizza

Guido’s Burritos – Best Mexican

Blue Fish – Runner Up Best Asian

Golden Plate Sub Shop – Best Boardwalk Stands

The Kite Loft – Best Boardwalk Shop

Shotti’s Point Cafe – Runner up Best Boardwalk Fries

Malibu’s Surf Shop – Best Surf Shop

Alaska Stand – Runner up Best Boardwalk Stand

Anthony’s Carryout – Runner up Best Subs

Pizza Boy – Best Boardwalk Pizza

Liquid Assets – Runner up Best Craft Beer Selection

Old Pro Indoor Golf – Best Rainy Day Activity

Mother’s Cantina – Best Mexican

Ropewalk – Runner Up Best Sunset View

For a full list of all the Best of Ocean City 2021 Winner’s, click here.

The polls are now open for next years contest, so vote here for your favorite business for 2022!

Previous articlePhoto Friday Winner July 30th
Next articleNo-Fin Left to Lose: Sharks & Ocean City

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,893FollowersFollow
8,825FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

Latest articles

Similar articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,825FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND