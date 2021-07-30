Photo Friday Winner July 30th

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week. They show visitors young and old enjoying Ocean City to the full. Friends, family, generations, eating ice cream, playing on the beach, walking the Boardwalk, and so much more! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Natasha Conrad for this great photo of someone really enjoying their ice cream in Ocean City Md! Congratulations Natasha. Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.