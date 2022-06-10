74.4 F
Ocean City
The Photo Friday Submissions from the Week of June 3

I Caught a Cute Crab (WINNER)

Kristyn Rinaldi-Rodriguez
June 3 ·
I caught a cute crab on the pier behind the convention center. by Kristyn Rinaldi-Rodriguez

Northside Park at Sunset


Christina DeMaria
June 3 ·
North side park at sunset!

Big Wheel


Chrissie Braddock
June 3 ·
Big wheel.

Full Moon Rising

Randi Pomycala Mauser
June 4 ·
Who needs “Secrets” when you can have a “full moon” party midday on the beach! 😂🌝

View from Our Balcony at the Grand

Denise Lindeman
View from our balcony at the Grand! 5/18 to 5/25. Fantastic trip! #Ohio

Footprints in the Sand at 11:30 pm (WINNER!)

Kathy Stains-Sechrist
June 3 ·
This photo was remarkably taken at 11:30 at night. Amazing

Reliving Old Memories

Danny Nicodemus
June 3
My brother and I reliving a memory from a few(hahaha) years ago.

Being Silly on the Beach

Dan Flynn
June 3 ·
My daughter just being silly on the beach

Life is Good

Susan Kulik
June 3 ·
Life is good!

Just 2 Donalds

Dawn Kaiser
June 3 ·
Just 2 Donald’s enjoying a Surry ride on the boardwalk 💕

Chasing the Sunrise

Malissa Martin
June 3 ·
Chasing the sunrise with my son💛

Little Surfer Dude

Jennie Dennis Ritt
June 3 ·
My little surfer dude, Blaze ~ Headed to the ocean, in between the Rainbow & the Irene!! ❤️🙌🏽🌊🌴☀️

This Babe is Ready for Summer

Kristen Caudill
June 3 ·
This babe is ready for summer! Amy Kulik

Showing Some Love

Deb Maggio
Follow · June 3 ·
Showing some love to the Ocean City Mounted Police Unit.

Swimming


Regina Smith
Follow · June 3 ·
My grandbabies swimming in the pool at Ocean City

Her First Fish

Heather Morgan
June 3 ·
Her first fish

Love Those Cars

Ashley Aston
June 3 ·
My son loves the beach and loves his cars, especially at a young age of 2. This is him with his cousin’s car last year at Crusin’. We had so much and we will be back in OC in 2 weeks for Fireman’s convention and we have something up our sleeve for that too. ❤️☀️🏖🌊🐚

Sunrise at Frontier Town

Amy Liz
June 3 ·
Sunrise at frontiertown campground this morning.

My Mr. on the Boardwalk

Brianna Paige
June 3 ·
My mr on the boardwalk for Memorial Day!

I’m Going to Have a Sister!

Ashley Bruck
June 3 · Edited ·
Pregnancy announcement/gender reveal with a very excited brother.

My Mom and Her Dog

Julianna Principio
June 3 ·
My mom and her dog creed doing handstands and fishing ￼ together

Love at First Site

Kristy Lackey
Follow · June 3 ·
Little man’s first ever trip to the Ocean. I think it’s love at first sight 😍🏖

It’s Haunted

Kyle Sowinski
June 3 ·
It wouldn’t be the Boardwalk without the Haunted House!

I Can Do It Myself!

Dani Rae
June 3 ·
I can do it all by myself mom! Lol

Love the Ferris Wheel

Melody Shortall
June 7 ·
Love the glimpse of the Ferris wheel! 🎡

 

 

 

