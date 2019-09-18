Photobooths and Summer Love in Ocean City

Since Sandy and Danny came back from summer vacation, probably even before, kids have gone back to school and told their tales of Summer Love. (insert Danny and Sandy singing their hearts out to Rydell High student body while Rizzo rolls her eyes.) A staple to freeze that moment when you met, fell in love, and possibly grabbed your first kiss… is the photo booth.

Photo booths captured the best seconds! Squeezed together on a stool, sometimes sitting on lap, making a scared face, a silly face, a surprised face, and of course THE KISS! Summer love made us promise we would write and never forget. We loved those special, simple times that tied our stomach in knots, and convinced us that, “It just can’t get better than this.” Without the photo booths to capture those timeless moments, where would we be?

Back in the day

Because so many of us can remember hoping the life guard looked our way or the ice cream server would winked at us, we wanted to spotlight the machine that helped kindle that romance, and we hope you kiss and tell! Although not as prevalent as they were; we were able to still find the modern counterpart at the arcades here in Ocean City. They now superimpose their subjects in exotic backgrounds, put on filters like in Snapchat, or create a “pencil drawing.” Depending on the machine you find, the options of the new photo booth are pretty far from their original. One element remains the same though, the memories you make inside.

Now that summer is winding down, have you gone back to school or work and told your tales of the best day or night while in Ocean City? Is it a love story? How has your story changed over the years? What are you most excited to do when you travel over the bridge? Some want to hit the beach, others can’t wait to shop the boardwalk, many rush off for the restaurant that serves that special summer cocktail. Do you stroll down memory lane, and find the spot where you first saw that special someone? Do you go in hopes you may see them there again? We would love to hear from you. Did you always make sure you got a series of photo booth pics, do you still? Did you have a first kiss in one? Did you pack every possible friend into the machine for a group shot? Does the smell of the ocean linger in the air when you open the shoebox filled with these precious memories? Share your stories & your strip of images with us!

These summer nights

New memories are welcome too! We would love to see images and stories taken now! If you use the current photo booths tell us what you thought of them. Is it a tradition you kept going since your first trip to Ocean City? Are you too young to know of the old strip photo booths? Are you creating traditions you plan to continue later in life? We want to hear and see from all ages!