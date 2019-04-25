Ocean City celebrates 29th Springfest Arts & Crafts Festival May 2-5

It is officially the start of the season, as Ocean City celebrates the 29th Annual production of Springfest, May 2-5, 2019. Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for live music, art, crafts, food and more – all located adjacent to Ocean City’s historic boardwalk and beautiful clean beach.

Springfest, one of the top Arts and Crafts Shows in the United States, features nearly 300 vendors with over 250 selling art and crafts. Visitors should bring their appetite as the event includes 30 food vendors serving a variety of delicious offerings, from famous Eastern Shore delicacies an assortment of ethnic food and gourmet offerings.

Springfest Springfest Navigation Springfest 2019 is May 2 – May 5! Memorial Day weekend is often identified as the official start of summer, but many people don’t like to wait that long; so each spring, Ocean City welcomes the arrival of warm weather and celebrates the oncoming season with its first of many annual festivals: Springfest.

Springfest comes to life with a diverse variety of live musical entertainment on two stages all day for four days with anchoring ticketed evening headline acts. Almost Queen, the Ultimate Queen Experience, takes the stage Thursday, May 2, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and will be available on the festival grounds at the Springfest ticket booth. LeAnn Rimes will play to a SOLD OUT country music crowd on Friday night. Saturday evening hosts an 80s night with Night Ranger and special guest The Reagan Years. Don’t let the fun stop there — purchase tickets at Springfest for the headline acts at Sunfest!

Springfest is located in the Inlet Lot at the south end of Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk. Springfest is fun for people of all ages and admission to the four-day event is free, including all entertainment, with the exception of the ticketed evening headline performances.

Since parking in the downtown area is limited, the Town of Ocean City will offer shuttle bus service to and from the West Ocean City Park and Ride on Route 50 beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, May 2, and operating throughout the event, May 2-5. When the Ocean City Park and Ride service is not available, Shore Transit will provide service to and from both the Park and Ride and the South End Transit Station. For more information about the West Ocean City Park and Ride service, call the Ocean City Transportation Department at 410-723-1606.

Hours for the popular free-admission event are Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.