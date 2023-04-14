73.2 F
Ocean City
So you think you know Ocean City well? Let’s find out how well!

Ocean City Dreaming
By Anne Neely

Think you know Ocean City inside out? You visit almost ever year, sometimes more than once. You’ve been coming here since you were a child and now you bring your grandkids! We get it, it’s your happy place. But how well do you really know Ocean City Md? See if you can name where each of these photos were take. Answers at the bottom of the page. No cheating! 

1. Where must you stand to look down at these kayaks?
2. Which hotel can you take a seat on a blue rocking chair to watch the comings and goings on the Boardwalk?
3. Between which two streets will you find this sign on Coastal Highway?
4. Where would you find this row of colorful cottages?
5. Jelly fish lights and fish tanks, but which hotel?
6. Which restaurant must you be watching the sunset from to get this view of the Rt 50 bridge?
7. Where can you take a walk around this pond?
8. What are we looking at here?
9. Here’s a recently expanded Ocean City restaurant. What’s it called?
10. Which hotel can you have a giant game of chess?
11. Where do you find these locks of love?
12. It may not be the Tidal Basin, but where can you find an abundance of cherry blossom in Ocean City?
13. New colors and a new name is just the start of changes at this well know Ocean City hotel. What was it formally called?
14. A stormy day at which bayside restaurant?
15. Which hotel was this view taken from?
16. Popcorn, yes, but where?
17. Can you figure out the exact street you can find this view?
18. Where will you find this mosaic?
19. At which Ocean City park can you stop and smell these flowers?
20. Rambling cottages, sadly not all there any more. But do you know where they were?
21. Which hotel has this wall of glass looking onto the beach?
22. Where are the two places in Ocean City you can see this sign?
23. On the balcony of which hotel must you be standing to take in this view?
24. What old local favorite has this new restaurant replaced?
25. The lobby at which hotel?
26. Where is this tower located?
27. A winter view from which tropical restaurant?
28. Here’s Uncle Nate, and Ocean City’s newest craft beer brewery. But where is it and what’s it called?
29. The buildings on which street were recently demolished tp make way for a new hotel?
30. Where is this White Marlin jumping?
31. Where would you find this bayside boardwalk?
32. Where do these flag poles stand tall?

 

Answers:

  1. On the roof top of the Princess Bayside Hotel
  2.  The Park Place Hotel
  3. Between 145th and 146th Streets
  4. 73rd Street
  5. Residence Inn Ocean City
  6. The Angler
  7. Northside Park
  8. Looking under the Rt 50 Bridge
  9. Longboard Cafe
  10. Grand Hotel Ocean City
  11. On the Ocean City Fishing Pier
  12. Northside Park
  13. The Dunes Manor
  14. Macky’s Bayside Grill
  15. Ocean City Fontainebleau Hotel Resort
  16. Fisher’s Popcorn on the Boardwalk
  17. Twin Tree Road, off 139th Street
  18. On the Boardwalk at Somerset St
  19. Sunset Park
  20. St Louis Avenue between N Division Street and 1 st Street
  21. Princess Royale
  22. At the top of the Boardwalk, and at the bottom of the Boardwalk!
  23. The Grand Hotel
  24. BJ’s on the Water
  25. Aloft Ocean City
  26. Southern end of the Boardwalk, by the Ocean City Life Saving Museum
  27. Seacrets
  28. The Other One Brewing Company at The Ember’s Center
  29. 16th Street, between Baltimore and Philadelphia Avenues
  30. The fountain at North Division Street, as you enter Ocean City from the Rt 50 Bridge
  31. Behind the Ocean City Convention Center
  32. Northside Park

Score

32 out of 32 – You are an Ocean City expert, you probably know more about this town than we do! Want to work for us?

25-31  correct – You really know your stuff, a couple of these questions were a little tricky. Well done!

15-24 correct – You might want to get off the beach a little more.

9-14 correct- You really should try to visit a little more often. Go on, have another go at the quiz and see if you do better this time.

0-8 correct- Have you ever been to Ocean City Md?

 

 

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

