So you think you know Ocean City well? Let’s find out how well!

Think you know Ocean City inside out? You visit almost ever year, sometimes more than once. You’ve been coming here since you were a child and now you bring your grandkids! We get it, it’s your happy place. But how well do you really know Ocean City Md? See if you can name where each of these photos were take. Answers at the bottom of the page. No cheating!
Answers:
On the roof top of the Princess Bayside Hotel
The Park Place Hotel
Between 145th and 146th Streets
73rd Street
Residence Inn Ocean City
The Angler
Northside Park
Looking under the Rt 50 Bridge
Longboard Cafe
Grand Hotel Ocean City
On the Ocean City Fishing Pier
Northside Park
The Dunes Manor
Macky’s Bayside Grill
Ocean City Fontainebleau Hotel Resort
Fisher’s Popcorn on the Boardwalk
Twin Tree Road, off 139th Street
On the Boardwalk at Somerset St
Sunset Park
St Louis Avenue between N Division Street and 1 st Street
Princess Royale
At the top of the Boardwalk, and at the bottom of the Boardwalk!
The Grand Hotel
BJ’s on the Water
Aloft Ocean City
Southern end of the Boardwalk, by the Ocean City Life Saving Museum
Seacrets
The Other One Brewing Company at The Ember’s Center
16th Street, between Baltimore and Philadelphia Avenues
The fountain at North Division Street, as you enter Ocean City from the Rt 50 Bridge
Behind the Ocean City Convention Center
Northside Park
Score
32 out of 32 – You are an Ocean City expert, you probably know more about this town than we do! Want to work for us?
25-31 correct – You really know your stuff, a couple of these questions were a little tricky. Well done!
15-24 correct – You might want to get off the beach a little more.
9-14 correct- You really should try to visit a little more often. Go on, have another go at the quiz and see if you do better this time.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.
OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.