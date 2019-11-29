Small Businesses Saturday, November 30, 2019

Small Businesses Saturday Promotes Local Small Businesses: Don’t Forget OC & Around

When you attend & buy from bazaars, farmers markets, town stores, galleries and forgo the big box retailer or mega sites, you are supporting local businesses. The SHOP LOCAL/Small Businesses Saturday was created to promote & induce local buying. It was first a campaign started by American Express credit card company, but since 2010 it has caught on. You have seen the SHOP LOCAL stamp on bumper stickers, windows, & websites. Shopping the day after Black Friday in town shops is great way to shop for Christmas! Making it a tradition that gathers your friends & family & helps your neighbors & community is even better.

3 Reasons Why Shopping Small is Good For You & Your Community

1. The Return on Your Investment

Have you heard of the acronym ROI. It stands for Return On Investment. When an businessperson is asked to spend money the first thing he or she asks in return is, “How large will my ROI be?” Hearing people converse about their tax dollars, and worry that they just don’t get why a pot hole wasn’t fixed or if the town budget was distributed to most needed areas; shopping in a your small can put more control over your investment in your town. When you shop local your money has a direct impact on that town over money spent on a website or large retailer. Actually 48% of money spent local goes back into the community. That is more than three times the amount of a Big Box store.

2. A Familiar Face with an Experience

Local stores are not filled with many people at numerous locations working their shift. When you shop a local farm stand or go into a boutique, you meet the same faces, often the owner. They know your name, & you know theirs. They also learn your preferences, & become a trusted advisor on what you will like. Advantages like leaving your number with a local antique broker for a call when a unique piece fits that special spot on the wall or the local butcher is out of the roast you wanted, but calls the next day with it ready, are examples of the custom customer service only a small business can provide. A personalized service like that is tough to find when the retailer is a .com.

3. Distinctive Stores with Exclusive Items

Shopping a downtown row of shops, can also find you with options that a mall will not. Small stores can be specialty and weird, but in a good way. A store could offer a flavor of ice cream that you would not find in your freezer section. Once in a little town, I found myself with an inkling for gelato, a flavor I thought would be awful was strawberry/balsamic vinegar. With the recommendation of the “scooper,” I tried against my better judgment, glad I listened & ignored myself. It was fantastic! I haven’t had that experience since I traveled to that town, I have never found a match to that flavor since.

Small Towns with Shops worth Shopping

Ocean City

Ocean City has great bars, restaurants, stores, & hotels that are privately owned. Taking time to stay, eat, or shop in the town will not only help the town economy, but will give you the relaxing stay on the ocean during a time with great events like Winterfest.

Other OC Events

Holiday Shoppers Fair

Berlin, MD

Berlin is known for it’s great downtown shops & small town feel. A short drive right outside of Ocean City, it will be worth the exploration. Already decorated for the holiday season, you will feel like caroling as walk the streets! Read more about Berlin.

Snow Hill, MD

Snow Hill has a cute downtown & boasts the Pocomoke River through its little hamlet. The canoe shop that sees many patrons in warmer months for boat rentals has an amazing train display perfect for holiday visitors. Read more about Snow Hill.

If you have run through Ocean City & the small towns listed, and still need some more suggestions, try our Day Trips page. Not everything has shopping, but it does offer exploration. During this time of year driving from place to place is much less congested so you could visit quite a few if you are ambitious.