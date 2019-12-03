Giving Tuesday: December 3

10 Shares Email

Participating in Giving Tuesday in Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City is a beautiful town and it provides opportunities abound to witness beauty, discover tranquility, and find pleasure in all the seasons. On Tuesday, December 3 we can show our gratefulness for all Ocean City gives by giving back. Giving Tuesday is an international charitable day of giving, and here are the many places that help all year round here in Ocean City that you can contribute to as a thank you.

Local and National Organizations working to help Ocean City

(explanations are given for the lesser known organizations)

Friends of Ocean City Library –non-profit organization whose mission is to supplement the funding for materials, furnishings and programs for the Ocean City Library for use by visitors, town employees and our local residents of all ages.

Kenilles Kupboard Pet Pantry & Rescue Inc –Non-Profit is made up of a 4 person Board of Directors. They have no overhead and are 100% Volunteer . 95% of ALL donations go directly into the local community. The Mission is to help ANY Pet parent who may be struggling with the basics of food & supplies. They provide this resource free of charge for as long as may be needed to ANYONE who asks.

Knights of Columbus Ocean City, MD

Lions Club Ocean City, MD

Surfershealing.org –They take kids with autism surfing. They are a volunteer-staffed camp giving over 4,500 children with autism and their families a fun, engaging day at the beach. They have a camp in Ocean City, MD every summer.

Toys For Tots

Worcester County Humane Society

Worcester Gold – Worcester County GOLD, (Giving Other Lives Dignity), Inc., improves the quality of life of local citizens for whom traditional means of well-being support is not fully available. A non-profit organization, Worcester County GOLD promotes dignity by providing financial aid to families in crisis, vulnerable adults and children in foster care.

Our local police and fire departments are participating in charities during the season. Help them make their goals.

The Ocean City Police Department is collecting toys for Worcester Gold. If you would like to help them, please bring a new, unwrapped toy under $40. Toys are being collected at their station.

The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department is participating in two charities, and have met their goal for one of them! They are raising funds to keep our most vulnerable warm this winter. Fifty children at Ocean City Elementary School were in need of warm coats this year, the OCVFD were able to raise enough money and have ordered the needed coats. Sixty individuals at the Berlin Nursing Home are in need of warm blankets. If you would like to help them meet this goal here is the link to their Go Fund Me page. If you would like to donate to the OCVFD here is the link.