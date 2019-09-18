Silver Alert:Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

On behalf of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, a Silver Alert is being activated for missing 63-year old, white female, who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Missing Subject: Sharon Smith Berg, DOB 10/8/1955, 63-year-old White female described as 5’9″, 190 lbs., brown hair.

Vehicle: 2013 GRAY ACURA MD TAG 5CY3100

Last Seen: on 9/16/2019 at approximately 10:00 pm in the 12000 block of Salt Point Road, Bishopville, MD

Contact: Please Dial 911 or Contact Worcester Co Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111