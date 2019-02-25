Sheriff’s Office to Offer Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Training

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is now offering free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training to the public.

The CRASE training is designed to increase your chances of surviving an active shooter event or other critical incident.

“The ultimate goal of this class is to save lives,” Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said. “To meet that goal, this class is specifically designed to teach participants how to think differently should the unthinkable situation occur. Through real-world examples, videos, and hypothetical situations, participants will receive hands-on training in how to respond to an intruder, to identify where exits are located, and what to do if the exits are blocked.”

The CRASE course is designed and built around the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy developed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center in 2004. This course will provide strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues, and considerations for conducting drills.

The CRASE course is an instructor-led question and answer session geared toward churches, businesses, and public organizations. To schedule CRASE training for your organization or to learn more about the course, contact Chief Deputy Mark Titanski at mtitanski@co.worcester.md.us or 410-632-1111.