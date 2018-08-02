Panoramic Views from Ocean City’s Top Hotels

62 Shares +1 Share Email

It was a beautiful summer day… And it was time for me to finally try out the 360 camera.

I figured I’d go around to some of the more well-known hotels in Ocean City and take panoramic photos from their pools, pool bars, balconies and beaches, because 1.) Who doesn’t like pool bars and beaches? and 2.) In case someone’s having any trouble deciding on a late-summer lodging option, this could very well seal the deal.

So enjoy a virtual tour of these Ocean City hotels as they appeared on the first day of August, and if you have any requests… Just let me know and I’ll head out there with my super-cool 360 camera.

Enjoying the view of the Inlet from the Oceanic Motel

(Aaand another one from the Oceanic, because this POV makes you feel like you’re sitting in a beach chair looking out at the ocean!)

Listening to live music and drinking something fruity at the Plim Plaza

Looking up at the beautiful Harrison Hall Hotel

A well-populated pool at the Holiday Inn

Sitting on the steps of the Hilton

Lounging by the pool at the new DoubleTree

Standing on the bridge in the Atrium of the Quality Inn Oceanfront

(One of my favorite hotels, as evidenced by and pictured in my St. Patrick’s Day blog.)

Having fun on the beach and playing cornhole at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront

Walking to the beach from the Sandpiper Dunes

As always, you can explore more Ocean City hotels right here.