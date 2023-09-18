Oceancity.com’s August Sandcastle Contest Winners x3! Let’s Meet The Leahy Family

Congratulations to the Trio of families that won the August Sand Castle Contest. Ocean City has truly brought people together and helped to create life long friends and even more memories. Let’s meet The Leahy Family from Holmes, New York!
Family Name: Leahy
Who are the members and ages of your family:
John and Laura, Kelly (27), Jill (24), Cara (22), Emma (18), Michael (17)
Where are you from? Holmes, NY
How long is your drive? 5 hours on a good day
Where do you like to stay? Seal Beach on 52nd St.
How long have you been vacationing in Ocean City? 23 years
Family Favorites
Morning Activity: Dunkin’ and Fractured Prune runs
Beach or Pool: Beach, always
Favorite Beach Snack: Tootsie Pops
Must have items in your beach bag: sunscreen and a good book
Breakfast Spot: Bad Monkey
Lunch Spot: Lunch on the Beach
Dinner Restaurant: In our kitchen or on the beach at 8pm
Boardwalk Store: Kite Loft
Ice Cream Flavors: Mint Chocolate Chip
Popcorn Flavors: Caramel
Walk the boardwalk or ride the tram? Walk
Beach nap or swim in the ocean? Swim in the ocean and then a beach nap
Tell All
Who sleeps in later on vacation? No one really, can’t cut into beach time!
Who packs the most clothes? Jill
Who gets the most excited to come to Ocean City? Michael
Who is most likely to jump in the ocean first? Emma
Who is most likely to want to ride The Tidal Wave Roller Coaster? Kelly
In 50 words or less, explain why you love Ocean City.
Ocean City has become a home away from home for our family. We have made life long friends who have become family over the years. Ocean City holds such special memories for our family and we always eagerly anticipate coming back each year.