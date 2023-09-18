Oceancity.com’s August Sandcastle Contest Winners x3! Let’s Meet the Polsinelli’s

Congratulations to the Trio of Families that won the last sand castle contest of the summer. The amount of skill that it takes to create these sand sculptures is incredible. But the amount of fun surpasses it all. Let’s learn about one third of the winners- the Polsinelli Family from Baltimore, Maryland.

Family Name: Polsinelli

Anthony, age 59

Denise, age 58

Gabriella, age 29

Gabriella’s Husband Christopher, age 30

Christina, age 25

Where are you from? Baltimore

How long is your drive? 2½ hrs

Where do you like to stay? Constellation House – 52nd st oceanfront

How long have you been vacationing in Ocean City? 40 yrs

Family Favorites

Morning Activity: watching the sunrise from the beach while setting up chairs and umbrellas for our entire group, taking a walk

Beach or Pool: Beach

Favorite Beach Snack: Fresh mozzarella & pepperoni, Tootsie pops and goldfish

Must have items in your beach bag: suntan lotion, sand sculpture ideas

Breakfast Spot: Bad Monkey

Lunch Spot: Pack lunches and eat on the beach

Dinner Restaurant: Johnny’s Pizza

Boardwalk Store: Quiet Storm, Kite Loft

Ice Cream Flavors: Hawaiian Delight (Dumser’s), peanut butter chocolate chip

Popcorn Flavors: caramel w/ peanuts

Walk the boardwalk or ride the tram? Walk the boardwalk

Beach nap or swim in the ocean? Can’t decide cause we do both everyday

Tell All

Who sleeps in later on vacation? Gabriella and Christina

Who is the better mini golf player? Anthony

Who packs the most clothes? Denise

Who gets the most excited to come to Ocean City? Anthony & Christina

Who is most likely to jump in the ocean first? Christina

Who is most likely to want to ride The Tidal Wave Roller Coaster? Anthony

In 50 words or less, explain why you love Ocean City.

We go the same week every year (White Marlin Open week), stay at the same place and look forward to spending the week with our OC families again. We stay on the beach all day (and evening), build sand sculptures every day, play games and even have a fire pit one night with food and music. It’s a blast! Can’t wait to make more OC memories again next year.