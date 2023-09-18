Oceancity.com’s August Sandcastle Contest Winners x3! Let’s Meet the Polsinelli’s

Congratulations to the Trio of Families that won the last sand castle contest of the summer. The amount of skill that it takes to create these sand sculptures is incredible. But the amount of fun surpasses it all. Let’s learn about one third of the winners- the Polsinelli Family from Baltimore, Maryland.
Family Name: Polsinelli
Anthony, age 59
Denise, age 58
Gabriella, age 29
Gabriella’s Husband Christopher, age 30
Christina, age 25
Where are you from? Baltimore
How long is your drive? 2½ hrs
Where do you like to stay? Constellation House – 52nd st oceanfront
How long have you been vacationing in Ocean City? 40 yrs
Family Favorites
Morning Activity: watching the sunrise from the beach while setting up chairs and umbrellas for our entire group, taking a walk
Beach or Pool: Beach
Favorite Beach Snack: Fresh mozzarella & pepperoni, Tootsie pops and goldfish
Must have items in your beach bag: suntan lotion, sand sculpture ideas
Breakfast Spot: Bad Monkey
Lunch Spot: Pack lunches and eat on the beach
Dinner Restaurant: Johnny’s Pizza
Boardwalk Store: Quiet Storm, Kite Loft
Ice Cream Flavors: Hawaiian Delight (Dumser’s), peanut butter chocolate chip
Popcorn Flavors: caramel w/ peanuts
Walk the boardwalk or ride the tram? Walk the boardwalk
Beach nap or swim in the ocean? Can’t decide cause we do both everyday
Tell All
Who sleeps in later on vacation? Gabriella and Christina
Who is the better mini golf player? Anthony
Who packs the most clothes? Denise
Who gets the most excited to come to Ocean City? Anthony & Christina
Who is most likely to jump in the ocean first? Christina
Who is most likely to want to ride The Tidal Wave Roller Coaster? Anthony
In 50 words or less, explain why you love Ocean City.
We go the same week every year (White Marlin Open week), stay at the same place and look forward to spending the week with our OC families again. We stay on the beach all day (and evening), build sand sculptures every day, play games and even have a fire pit one night with food and music. It’s a blast! Can’t wait to make more OC memories again next year.