Oceancity.com’s August Sandcastle Contest Winners x3! Let’s Meet The Baker Family

Congratulations to the Trio of families that are now best of friends for winning Oceancity.com’s August Sand Castle Contest! We can’t wait to see what you’re planning for next year! Let’s meet The Baker Family from Eldersburg, Maryland.
Family Name: Baker
Who are the members and ages of your family:
Chad 52, Stacey 50, Ridgley 20, Ryan 18
Where are you from? Eldersburg, MD
How long is your drive? 3 hours
Where do you like to stay? Mid town 52-53rd St
How long have you been vacationing in Ocean City? Since we were all very young children
Family Favorites
Morning Activity: Set up beach camp to include building huge pile for Sandcastle later, bike riding and walking
Beach or Pool: Beach all the way
Favorite Beach Snack: Twizzlers
Must have items in your beach bag: Towel, chair clips, magazines, snacks, paint brush, napkins, trash bag, sunglasses cleaner, tissue
Breakfast Spot: beach
Lunch Spot: beach
Dinner Restaurant: Belly Busters delivered to the beach
Boardwalk Store: K Coast
Ice Cream Flavors: Dumsers black raspberry
Popcorn Flavors: caramel
Walk the boardwalk or ride the tram? Walk
Beach nap or swim in the ocean? Both
Tell All
Who sleeps in later on vacation? Ridgley and Ryan
Who is the better mini golf player? Ryan
Who packs the most clothes? Stacey
Who gets the most excited to come to Ocean City? Everyone
Who is most likely to jump in the ocean first? Ryan
Who is most likely to want to ride The Tidal Wave Roller Coaster? Ridgley
In 50 words or less, explain why you love Ocean City.
We enjoy the small town resort feeling that allows you to enjoy a beautiful clean beach relaxing with family and friends. The sunrises are invigorating and the sunsets are calming and beautiful. The salt air and hustle of the town always makes you feel like a kid again the minute you arrive.